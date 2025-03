Smoke from a scrub fire beside a road on the Brynderwyn Hills south of Whangārei is seen from a scenic lookout. Photo / Matt Lang

A scrub fire is burning beside the northbound lane of State Highway One on the Brynderwyn Hills south of Whangārei this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four trucks and one helicopter were responding to the fire.

Another helicopter is also on standby, they said.

The blaze is understood to be in trees and scrub and measures 50m by 50m.

“We are asking people to avoid this area if possible so we can do our work safely.”