From left: Dads Jeff Parker, Bradley Morrison, Peter Dalton, Neil Hawkins and David Harvey. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“The shocking part was suddenly having this huge responsibility,” says Peter Dalton when asked about his foray into fatherhood.

The 72-year-old father of two is a proud dad. He lit up while speaking about raising his daughters. As did fellow fathers from the Kerikeri retirement village Arvida Te Puna Waiora.

From the “sex talk” to cars and motorbikes - these dads have experienced it all.

And while there were the typical trials and tribulations of raising kids, there was a lot of fun along the way.

Bradley Morrison, 79, had a chuckle as he recalled collecting tuatua, toheroa and, as he told his then-young daughter, “three-a-three-a” along Baylys Beach in Kaipara.

“She said what are they?”

And in true dad humour, Morrison invented a make-believe shellfish, which his daughter proudly began to tell other people about - until the gig was up.

“She came up to me and said, ‘Dad, you told me a lie’.”

The Advocate visited the group of experienced dads ahead of Father’s Day tomorrow to hear their words of wisdom for men navigating parenting.

Peter Dalton, 72

Father of two and has been a dad for 44 years

Peter Dalton. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Trust them always. Be truthful always.”





Bradley Morrison, 79

Father of two and has been a dad for 39 years

Bradley Morrison. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Love your wife!”





Jeff Parker, 75

Father of two and has been a dad for 48 years

Jeff Parker. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Let them experience life without compromise while ensuring they know the difference between right and wrong.”





David Harvey, 82

Father of two and has been a dad for 53 years

David Harvey. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Have animals instead.”





Neil Hawkins, 78

Father of two and has been a dad for 51 years

Neil Hawkins. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Let your kids climb trees; learn balance, falling, fear.”