A person has died and part of State Highway 11 near Haruru was closed after a crash involving a truck and vehicle.

The crash on Puketona Road / SH11 was reported about 2.30pm today.

Police said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Two people inside the truck sustained moderate injuries.

A section of SH11 has been closed and is expected to remain closed for at least two hours. The Serious Crash Unit has been sent to the scene.