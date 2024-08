Emergency services attended a fatal two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. Photo / File

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Whangārei.

Emergency services were called about 4.50pm yesterday after a two-vehicle crash on Rewa Rewa Road, near Te Waiiti Place in Raumanga.

The road was closed between State Highway One and Port Road.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit had attended and a local kaumatua blessed the scene.