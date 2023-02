Both police and the Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to last night's fatal crash. Photo / Glenn Taylor

A person died at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles in Ahipara late last night.

Police and the Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to Roma Rd, near the coastline, around 9.48pm.

A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

“The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”