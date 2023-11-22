Farmers Kaitāia store manager Josh Kirby and members from the Far North Community Hospice Kaitāia and Hospice Mid-Northland at the launch of the annual Farmers Kaitāia Christmas Tree of Remembrance Appeal.

Northland’s Hospice services are struggling, but some much-needed funding will be on the way from the annual Farmers Kaitāia Christmas Tree of Remembrance Appeal.

Money raised from the annual appeal - where Farmers’ customers buy a special Hospice Christmas tree decoration - will go to the Far North Community Hospice Kaitāia and Hospice Mid-Northland.

Hospice Mid-Northland chief executive Belinda Watkins said it was excellent news to have Farmers Kaitāia again running the appeal.

‘’We love working with Farmers Kaitāia. They are very close to Hospice and raise vital funds for Hospice,’” Watkins said.

‘’They like that the funding goes to something tangible - syringe drivers that are an essential part of the kit for our palliative care staff to provide comfort and pain relief for our clients.’’

This is the 10th year of the annual campaign, in which Farmers stores across the country are partnered with their local Hospice. From November 16 to Christmas Eve, Farmers staff fundraise for Hospice by selling the limited-edition Hospice tree baubles for $15.99.

And at the stores’ Tree of Remembrance, people can give a donation to write a message for a loved one and place it on the tree.