Today there will be cake, balloons, afternoon tea and bingo at the rest home and Sowry’s keen sense of humour will no doubt be on display.
At 103, Dot’s sharp sense of humour is still going strong. Her favourite catchphrase comes out whenever someone, especially the staff at Radius Baycare, asks how she’s doing: “Any better and I’d be dangerous!”
She was born in 1922 on a family farm in Waiuku, the youngest of seven children. She is very proud of her service in the New Zealand Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during World War II.
She trained near Blenheim and was later posted to Waiouru, where she was one of the few women to earn her heavy truck licence, carting supplies around.
After the war, she married Trevor Sowry and moved to Titirangi. Her career took a creative turn when she worked in a fabric shop on K Rd for years. Her love for materials and sewing shaped much of her life, and she passed this passion on to her daughter, Rebecca.
Her days are brightened by regular visits from Rebecca and Zac, her four-legged fur baby, who’s a favourite with everyone at Radius Baycare. Sowry is a huge dog lover – any time a dog visits, whether from family or St John’s Pet Therapy, they must pay the “Dot toll” in the form of plenty of cuddles.
■ Life expectancy for women in New Zealand is 84.1 years. According to Stats NZ, it can be approximated there will be about 40 centenarians in Northland.