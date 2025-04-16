Dot Sowry and Zeus, mid-cuddle as he pays the “Dot toll” at Radius Baycare, in Haruru, Bay of Islands, where she will be celebrating turning 103 today, April 17.

When she celebrates her 103rd birthday in style today Bay of Islands’ centenarian Dorethy (Dot) Sowry reckons if she was feeling any better, she’d be dangerous.

That shows the sense of humour that has seen Sowry, a retired member of the NZ Air Force, become a bit of a legend in the area.

She was born on April 17, 1922, and will celebrate her 103rd with family and friends at Radius Baycare, in Haruru, Bay of Islands, today.

Sowry, who was in the Air Force, said travelling the world was her proudest achievement in life. Her advice was to remember that life is what you make it.

‘‘It’s up to you if you make your life happy or miserable. Just enjoy it, ‘’ she said.