Weedbusters at work on a walking track on the edge of the Puketi Forest in the Far North.

Weedbusters at work on a walking track on the edge of the Puketi Forest in the Far North.

Weeds and pest plants are a major problem in the Far North, but a number of community groups are taking up the challenge to get rid of them and restore their areas.

One such group is the Puketi Weedbusters, who say restoring an awa (river) begins at its source.

Hidden along Waiare Rd on the northeastern edge of the Puketi Forest is the entrance to the Pink Gates track.

It’s not an official walking track, rather an old logging road leading to the Waipapaiti River popular with local hunters and used by both Kiwi Coast and Puketi Forest Trust trappers. The name refers to the long-gone pink painted gates that once controlled vehicle access to this part of the forest.

The road hasn’t been in use for many years so, as is the way of things in temperate rainforest, the old wheel ruts have slowly turned into the beginnings of a stream. At the top of the track the flow is intermittent but, by the time it reaches the river it flows continuously, aided by a recently discovered puna (spring) which has gouged the earth out to a depth of several metres.

Recent damage by 4X4 vehicles on the Pink Gates walking track in Puketi Forest.

Recently 4X4 vehicles have penetrated several hundred metres along the track causing considerable damage to the forest and stream.

The area has also become a site for dumping household rubbish, offal and weeds. If this is not managed, water flowing along the track will carry sediment, pollutants and rubbish into the river system. This could affect the health of the rivers and our native freshwater species.

However, all this is changing, thanks to the efforts of locals.

In late November large rocks were placed in the entranceway, limiting access to foot traffic. This work was funded by the Department of Conservation’s Ngā Awa river restoration programme to prevent further damage to the stream and the river system, which extends into the Hokianga Harbour.

Then, in December the Puketi Weedbusters group began removing several species of invasive weeds growing from dumped material near the entrance and collected rubbish including bottles, cans and plastic. Weed species taken out included agapanthus, crassula and queen of the night (cestrum).

With vehicles no longer causing damage, plant growth along the track should be fairly rapid so restoration planting shouldn’t be necessary.

Weedbusters’ targeting of willow, hakea, aristea and gorse will help regenerating native species thrive. This, combined with ongoing pest trapping, means the future for the ngahere and awa health is looking much brighter.



