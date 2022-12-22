The kayaker was reported missing from Matauri Bay, in the Far North, at 1pm on Thursday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A kayaker has died and a missing freediver has been found alive in separate incidents on the same stretch of Northland coast.

Emergency services were alerted around 1pm today to an overdue kayaker at Matauri Bay.

The dead kayaker was found on rocks by members of the public. The body has been recovered.

Police were still at the scene talking to people.

Northland Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, of police Search and Rescue, said staff were on their way to Matauri Bay to look for the kayaker when a freediver was reported missing from another bay a short distance further north.

He had been diving from a boat when his companions lost sight of him.

Two helicopters, a Whangaroa Coastguard vessel and an aircraft from Kerikeri-based Northland Coastguard Air Patrol were sent, along with local police.

About 2.20pm the freediver was found safe and well a few bays away, before Coastguard volunteers reached the area.

A police spokesperson said the kayaker’s death would be referred to the Coroner.



