Far North schools get road safety lessons and hi-vis gear

Four Far North schools have had lessons on road safety and how to stay safe on school trips from come of the experts.

Last month the team from Pro-Tect, a traffic management company located in Pukekohe, visited four schools in Te Tai Tokerau to share a vital message about road safety.

Their focus was on educating the children of Umawera Primary, Mangamuka Primary, Peria Primary and Pāmapūria Primary schools about how to stay safe while walking near roads.

While they typically carry out these initiatives voluntarily in the Auckland region, the team were eager to extend their outreach to the north, contributing to the wellbeing of small, rural schools.

Pro-Tect’s involvement included the donation of hi-visibility protective clothing to schools, a process initiated through nominations received from the general public.

Director Lauren Sherwin said being welcomed into these four schools after receiving the nomination from CLL Solutions has been an incredible experience.

“We hope to receive more nominations from schools across the nation as we continue this meaningful initiative,” Sherwin said.

The initiative came about when Pro-Tect training contacted CLL PR manager Kylie Harris to see if she wanted to nominate the four schools most local to the project she is on - the Mangamuka Gorge slip repairs - Umawera, Mangamuka, Peria and Pāmapūria Primary schools, to receive sets of donated hi-vis vests that help keep schools safe around roads and on school trips.

“As a local living in Kaitāia, I thought it would be a great idea,” Harris said.

Therefore, the company travelled north to visit these four schools and hand-deliver their donations of hi-vis vests.