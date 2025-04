An altercation in Taipa resulted in the local school going into lockdown. Photo / NZME

A Far North school went into lockdown after reports people armed with weapons were fighting nearby.

Two people were taken into custody following the altercation on Foreshore Rd in Taipa about 1pm.

Police were told weapons were involved, but had not yet confirmed whether that was the case.

A police spokesperson said Taipa Area School, less than 200m away from Foreshore Rd, decided to lock down while police responded.