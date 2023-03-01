Paihia resident Morgan Pollock with former police superintendent Denis Orme, outside the Paihia Police Station in 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Several Northland communities have campaigned for a greater local police presence in recent years, but most have not succeeded - yet.

In 2021, Paihia residents started a petition to have a public counter open at regular hours at the local police station, where no officers had been permanently based since 2018.

Police responded to their request and opened the station to the public on a trial basis for two months, three days a week.

Inspector Justin Rogers, relieving Far North area commander, said the informal trial found there was “little requirement” for a staff member to operate the front counter.

“Police continue to be present in Paihia and the surrounding areas, and we encourage anyone who wishes to report an incident to contact us on 111 if it is happening now. To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact us via 105.”

Petition organiser Morgan Pollock said although the town seemed to have more police present for a time, this had not continued after the trial.

“There is still a lot of crime going on, a lot of cars being stolen, a lot of robberies,” she added.

Pollock said Paihia remained unsafe, and she knew a number of people who had moved out of the town due to the crime.

Far North/Mid-North policing moved to a 24/7 model in 2018 as police numbers were boosted, with the Kerikeri Police Station staffed around the clock.

Kaikohe residents have been pushing to have their station staffed 24 hours a day since a violent gang assault in the town early last year, when police had to travel half an hour from Kerikeri.

Kaikohe Business Association vice-chair Linda Bracken said having the station manned at all hours was “not [a] happening thing at the moment”, although residents were still pushing for it.

Further south, Hikurangi residents were concerned about losing a fulltime police presence in 2020 when the local officer retired, but another two officers were permanently based at the station.

Many of Northland’s police stations have no set hours they are open to the public, including Paihia, Rawene and Kohukohu.

“Police staff in these stations work a variety of hours and we expect they will be out in the community rather than in the stations,” Rogers said.

“The stations will be open if staff are present, however we encourage our community to call police via 105 for general enquiries, or via 111 in emergencies, so that we can direct the closest staff member to assist them. "

None of Northland’s police stations has a public counter open all hours, but Whangārei, Dargaville and Kerikeri have staff on duty at all times.