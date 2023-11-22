DoC wants to hear of any sighting of a humpback whale entangled in a cray pot line in waters off the Far North

Whale entangled

The Department of Conservation is asking people to keep a lookout for a humpback whale, likely entangled in a craypot line, seen off the Northland coast last week.

The whale was seen by a private helicopter company at the entrance of Doubtless Bay with a line tangled around its tail. It was seen with a larger humpback, which did not appear to be entangled.

Since the confirmed sighting last Wednesday, Doc’s disentanglement team has led extensive searches for the whale without success.

Anyone who sees the entangled whale should call Doc’s 24-hour hotline 0800 DOCHOT/0800 36 24 68. No one should attempt to cut the whale free themselves as this is very dangerous.

SH10 detour

A detour will be in place next Monday and Tuesday for resurfacing work on State Highway 10 in Kerikeri, between Wiroa Rd and Waimate North Rd, adding about five minutes to the journey time.

Waka Kotahi said while the work would take four days to complete, the detour would only be in place during the day. A reduced speed limit of 30km/h would be in place for the duration of the works on SH10 to help protect the new surface.

Work will include laying of the seal, sweeping up loose chip and line-marking. This work is weather-dependent and will be moved to the following day if conditions are not suitable.

Motorists are asked to slow down when passing through the worksite and adhere to the temporary speed restrictions to ensure the safety of both drivers and road workers.

Bantams on tour

A group of hardy souls on ancient BSA Bantam motorcycles will reach Cape Reinga on November 25, having left Bluff on November 14 on a memorial ride. They are expected to arrive at the Big River Café at Awanui for lunch before completing the ride, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the little British two-strokes.

It also honours Joy [Naomi] McKean and her incredible Solo World Ride around the World in1956 /7 - on a Bantam - which, she still to this day, retains the World Record for the furtherest distance ever ridden by a woman on a motorcycle.

Safeswim sites

Northland Regional Council will again use the online Safeswim platform to deliver water quality results at popular beach and freshwater swim spots over summer. Councillor Amy Macdonald said the council joined Safeswim last year. Information on 50 coastal and 20 freshwater sites popular with swimmers and other recreational water users over the warmer months is available year-round via the ‘Safeswim’ website safeswim.org.nz. Results will also be posted on the ‘Can I Swim Here?’ section on the national environmental reporting website LAWA lawa.org.nz.

Bunnings store opens

Bunnings has opened its new Waipapa store to replace the Kerikeri and Kaikohe smaller-format stores. The new store has created more than 45 jobs and will also host small DIY clinics as well as the Bunnings sausage sizzle every weekend in support of community groups.



