Ben Donald, of Kerikeri, executes a trick called a rock to fakie at last year’s Kerikeri Vert Jam competition, which is on again this week.

Skateboarders back

The annual Vert Jam skateboarding competition is back in Kerikeri for 2024. The free, two-day event kicks off at Kerikeri Domain with Bowl Jam today at 5pm, followed on Friday with Vert Jam starting at 4.30pm. Competition categories include Open Women’s, Under 16s, Open Men’s, and Masters (over 40), with a range of cash prizes on offer. There will also be skateboard classes. The competition is free for competitors and for spectators, with grandstand-style seating available for viewers to capture all the action. Workshops and free skateboard classes for the community will also be available starting at 3.45pm. Classes are for all ages and abilities on a first come, first serve basis. Email info@circledconstruction.co.nz to sign up.

Shipwreck averted

Shipwreck Bay nearly lived up to its name on Tuesday after a boat capsized sometime after 9am and several people were stuck on a rock. Surf Life Saving was alerted and everyone was located safe and well, police said. Ahipara fire chief Dave Ross said it looked as though the skipper misjudged their line and went on the wrong side of the rocks.

Suspicious car fire

Police received a report of a car on fire at about 2.05am on Tuesday in Rawhiti between Manawaora Rd and Whangaruru North Rd. Initial indications suggest the fire may have been deliberately lit. Enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Environmental plan funding

Far North District Council’s Te Hono (Māori Development & Māori Relationships) team is seeking applications from iwi and hapū requiring funding to develop environmental management plans for their rohe. An Iwi/Hapū Environmental Management Plan (IHEMP) is a resource management plan developed by a hapū, iwi, or iwi authority. The plans are holistic documents that set out environmental and resource management planning issues, objectives, policies, plans, and/or methods of concern and interest to tāngata whenua in their rohe. FNDC has allocated funds for this financial year for the development, review and update of IHMPs that incorporate a climate change adaptation component as a key area of focus. The total grant amount available for any one application is up to $10,000. For an application form email: tehonosupport@fndc.govt.nz.



