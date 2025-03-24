Plan and fees reviewed

The Far North District Council is reviewing its annual plan 2025/26 and proposed fees and charges and wants community feedback before Tuesday, April 15. The annual plan builds on the second year of the long-term plan (2024-27). It outlines what the council plans to do in the coming year, how much it will cost, and how it will be funded. A 2.6% average fee increase is proposed, with targeted adjustments, including changes to animal control, building consents, and resource consent fees. Feedback can be submitted online, by email, in person, or by mail. The final plan will be adopted in June and take effect from July 1.

North dropping

Declining house prices, employment, and construction has put Northland land near the bottom of the ASB regional scoreboard. The ranking, released on Friday based on data from quarter four of 2024, saw Northland drop one place to 14 out of 16 regions nationwide. Northland’s house prices dropped 2.6% annually compared with the national decline of 1.1%, construction fell 24% compared with a national increase of 0.7%, and employment dropped 2.3% while it was flat nationwide. The only positive was stronger-than-expected retail sales, with a 1.9% annual increase compared with 1.4% nationwide.

Biz incubator

Northland’s premier business ideas competition, the Pick, is back for 2025, offering aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to develop and refine their ideas with expert support. The 10-week programme will start in April thanks to Northland Inc, NorthChamber, Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau and the Ministry of Social Development. Entries are now open for anyone with a new business idea - go to thepick.co.nz for more information.



