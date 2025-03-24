New sirens tested
Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the end of daylight saving on Sunday, April 6. This year marks the first test of the newly installed upgraded sirens. They will sound once at 10am for around a minute, and their performance will be monitored for any faults. Unlike the old system, the new sirens can be largely monitored remotely, reducing the need for prolonged testing. Northlanders can check whether they live, work, or play in a tsunami evacuation zone, and plan the quickest route to safety, using the interactive maps at: www.nrc.govt.nz/evacuationzones.
Tiny art show
They are tiny pieces - just 100mm by 100mm - but they pack plenty of punch. The 100x100 Art Show opens on April 1, at 5pm, at the Theatre Bar in the Turner Centre, Kerikeri. It’s a celebration of small-scale creativity, supported by the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board and ArtsXL Trust.