Tsunami siren testing

Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the start of daylight saving on Sunday, September 24. The sirens will sound twice - at 10am for 10 minutes and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds - and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. Test alerts will also be sent to users of the Red Cross Hazard app, which can be downloaded free. There are more than 200 tsunami sirens from Te Hapua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west. Daylight saving starts on Sunday, when the clocks are moved forward an hour at 2am.

Candidates meeting

Far North folk can hear from the candidates in the Northland and Te Tai Tokerau electorates in Kaitāia tonight. The meet-the-candidates event will be at Reap, 33 Puckey Ave, from 5pm to 9pm. The candidates will be asked questions that have been collected from the local community over the past 8-10 weeks.

Complaint investigated

The IPCA oversaw a police investigation into a complaint that alleged police had used excessive force when arresting a man and woman in Ahipara in April last year. Police went to the couple’s address and arrested the woman for an assault earlier that day. The woman alleged that her face was pushed into the concrete and she was punched in the head as she was being restrained. On seeing this, the woman’s partner tried to intervene and he was placed in a headlock and also arrested. In relation to the woman’s arrest, the police investigation could not substantiate her claims of having her face pushed into the ground, or that she was punched. In relation to her partner’s arrest, the investigation found the use of force was justified but the neck restraint was not an approved technique and should not have been used. Police took remedial action to address this issue. The IPCA agreed with the police outcome and findings.

Te reo Māori resource

A free, downloadable te reo Maori resource is being launched to help children and their whanau who have a parent with mental health and addiction issues. The booklet, Tupu Tukaha Tupu Tutahi, is the result of a collaborative effort between community members, kaiako, Te Whatu Ora, kaimahi and whanau. Te Whatu Ora Mental Health and Addictions Services Te Tai Tōkerau consumer and family leader Janeen Prohl said the resource was created to provide activities and content to help children build emotional resilience. The booklet is available online at www.northlanddhb.org.nz.

Path to safety

The Far North District Council has announced a new gravel walkway from State Highway 1 just south of Pukenui, along Houhora Heads Rd to the Houhora Heads (Wagener) Holiday Park, that will provide greater safety for walkers and cyclists.