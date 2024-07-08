Now the town has the chance to prove it has the champion canine in the 2024 NZ Top Office Dog competition.

According to a recent poll by Frog Recruitment, a whopping 70% of Kiwi workers would rather spend their nine-to-five in a dog-friendly workplace.

Now in its ninth year, the Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition is calling for nominations in three categories: New Zealand’s Top Dog with a Job, New Zealand’s People’s Choice, and the grand prize, New Zealand’s Top Office Dog - and our furry friends don’t have to work in an office to be in the running. If you think your company canine has got what it takes, enter now at nztopdog.co.nz

Driver flees, gets caught

A fleeing driver incident in the Bay of Islands last Thursday (July 4) was brought to an end without injuries, despite the man driving 25km on deflated tyres.

A driver took off at speed near Paihia after police signalled for the driver to stop just before midday, a police spokesperson said.

Due to the manner of driving, police did not pursue but instead co-ordinated other police units to lay spikes to deflate the car’s tyres.

The car was successfully spiked on State Highway 10 at Oromahoe, but the driver continued on with deflated tyres, turning south SH1 and driving through Moerewa and Kawakawa.

Police managed to bring the car to a stop at the intersection with Waiomio Rd without further incident.

A 35-year-old man is now facing a raft of charges including vehicle theft, failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of illegal drugs.

Having a laugh

The Laughs On Tour is hitting Northland next month . The tour will be at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on Saturday (July 13). The line-up includes Eli Matthewson; Cori Gonzalez-Macuer; Lesa Macleod-Whiting; Jerome Chandrahasen and local comedy talent Kipling DC (Ngāpuhi), hailing from Whangārei. To book tickets go to iticket.co.nz/events/2024