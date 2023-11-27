This kauri gum taonga that was stolen from the Waitangi Museum last week has been returned.

Stolen kauri gum returned

The precious piece of kauri gum stolen in a brazen daylight robbery from Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on November 19, has been returned by a member of the public.

Chanel Clarke, the museum curator, is relieved and thankful that the taonga is back and looks forward to putting it on display shortly.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, response manager Mid North Police, said that as a result of positive lines of inquiry and staff reviewing a number of hours’ worth of CCTV footage, a vehicle of interest was located.

“Fortunately, and thanks to a member of the public, the Kauri gum has been returned to the museum, undamaged.”

Inquiries into the matter remain ongoing, and at this stage no arrests have been made.

Antisocial Behaviour Survey

The Kāitaia Business Association is running an antisocial behaviour survey and wants to hear your views.

It’s asking for feedback from local BID members and the wider Kāitaia business community about antisocial behaviour in and around the town.

KBA is seeking information on the impact this behaviour has on business, in particular, on the safety and wellbeing of people, including owners, managers, employees and customers.

‘’We’d like to better understand their specific challenges so that we can share those with the Far North District Council, police and other local stakeholders with the aim of encouraging a community approach to mitigating these issues,’’ KBA Chair Josh Kirby said.

The survey ends on December 3, and people can take part at www.kaitaia.co.nz/kba/survey.

Nurses meet on funding

NZ Nurses Organisation members who work for Te Whatu Ora will be attending 40 paid union meetings - previously known as stop-work meetings - around the country until December 1, including in Northland.

These meetings are to put Te Whatu Ora on notice that it must increase funding to the health sector in December’s mini-Budget and fix the nursing shortage.

The Northland meetings are all at 2.15pm today in Kaitāia, Bay of Islands, Whangārei, and Dargaville.

Cycle trail work

Work is underway to improve safety on the new Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail alternative route.

A 60 km/h speed limit is being introduced, as well as electronic warning signs that can be activated by cyclists and pedestrians, allowing them to safely cross at the junction of Opua’s Franklin Street, English Bay Road, Oromāhoe Road, and State Highway 11.

The electronic lights warn motorists with a flashing symbol of a bicycle. However, it is not a controlled crossing so cyclists and pedestrians must cross with care once they have pushed the button for the electronic lights.

Direction signs are also being installed to help cyclists using the alternative route, while further improvements are being made to a section of the trail between Kawakawa and Whangae Road to better withstand floods that can affect the area.

The road route, recommended for adult cyclists, is an alternative to the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway train that transports cyclists between Opua and Kawakawa with pick-up points at Te Ake Ake and Taumarere.



