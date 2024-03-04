Kiwi band Sola Rosa play in Kerikeri later this month

Critically acclaimed Kiwi band Sola Rosa is all set to take the stage at PhatHouse Brewing pub as they arrive at Haruru, Bay of Islands on March 16.

Sola Rosa is the ongoing, ever-evolving project of Andrew Spraggon, one of the country’s foremost and most successful songwriters and producers.

An alchemist in the studio, who amalgamates elements of soul, R’n’B, funk, jazz, hip-hop, pop and more, Spraggon is an intuitive collaborator who places emerging talent alongside established artists to create music, which is warm, distinctive and polished.

Tickets are at ticketfairy.com/event/sola-rosa-dj-set-16mar2024

Beach safe to swim

Warning signs at Tokerau Beach have been removed after water tests confirmed there is no longer a risk to beach users from a wastewater spill caused by a broken pipeline.

A collapsed pipe support in dense bush resulted in the pipeline breaking on February 26, causing wastewater to spill into a stream. Sucker trucks were immediately called in to transfer waste away from the pipeline, which was temporarily repaired by 10pm that night. Permanent repairs were completed the following day.

Water samples taken at Tokerau Beach show there is now no risk from the spill.

Flu vaccination season starts

An unfunded flu vaccine for older Kiwis is now available, much earlier in the winter flu season than normal due to a flu outbreak.

Six people died in a Whitianga rest home last month after an outbreak of influenza A was identified, while Australian data shows more flu cases in January and February 2024 than in other years.

One private market vaccine, Fluad Quad, is now available from GP clinics and pharmacies for those aged 65 and over, at a price of about $45 to $65. It can provide up to 12 months protection.

Funded flu vaccines will be available for eligible people from April 2, according to Pharmac. Kiwis eligible for these free vaccines include those aged 65 and older; with long-term conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, specific mental health conditions or reduced immune function; young children with respiratory illness; and pregnant women.

Support guide dogs

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dog Puppy Appeal week is taking place from March 18 and Northlanders can play their part. The annual event aims to support blind and low-vision people by providing them with highly trained guide dogs to enhance their independence and navigate the challenges of daily life.

About 193,000 people are living with blindness or low vision. The journey to becoming a guide dog is not an easy one, accompanied by a significant cost of about $175,000 to raise, train, and maintain one guide dog in service.

Street collection volunteers will be collecting March 22 and 23, or people can donate online at blindlowvision.org.nz. Your donation will directly contribute to raising and training puppies, as well as helping to reduce the waiting list for guide dogs.



