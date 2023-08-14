Paekakariki musician Matiu Te Huki plays in Kawakawa on Thursday.

Kawakawa concert

Singer/songwriter Matiu Te Huki brings his Upward Spiral North Island Tour to the Far North this week. Te Huki will play at Kings Theatre, in Kawakawa, from 6.30pm on Thursday. Tickets are Tickets $20 from events.humanitix.com/matiu-te-huki-concert-kings.

New support service

A new service to help Far North whānau and the business community to find support, advocacy and opportunity to thrive opens in Kaitāia next month. Te Hiku Connect & Heartland Services will open at 12 Puckey Ave (formerly known as Kaitāia Community House) on Monday, September 4, at 9am. The service is a renewed space for whānau and business community to find support, advocacy and opportunity to thrive. The mission is to empower the community through connections and provision of equitable access to government and non-government services. For more information or to attend the opening email tehikuconnect@gmail.com before August 30.

SME excellence workshop

Te Hiku Business Boosters is holding a workshop, Empowering SME Excellence, in Kaitāia later this month. The free workshop will be from 5pm on August 29 at 5 Puckey Ave. The workshop will bring together three crucial topics to equip businessowners with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the world of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The comprehensive event covers managing an SME, compliance in the SME world, and project prowess, providing a holistic understanding of effectively managing business, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, and mastering the art of successful project execution. Throughout the day, people will delve into the intricacies of managing an SME, exploring key aspects such as business structures, business planning, marketing, budgeting, and strategic growth planning. People will learn practical strategies to establish and sustain a successful SME in today’s competitive landscape. For more information or to register go to www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/.

Alcohol sold to minors

Police and health officials are disappointed two Far North retailers sold alcohol to minors in an undercover sting. A Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) carried out by police and National Public Health Service saw three underage volunteers, aged just 16, attempt to purchase alcohol from licensed premises in the Far North. Of the six outlets tested, two made sales to the minors. “Legislation prohibiting sales to persons under 18 came into force 24 years ago. I find it astonishing that outlets continue to sell alcohol products to underage people this far down the track,” said Sergeant Michelle Row, alcohol harm prevention officer, Kerikeri Police. “The consequences when licensees are reported to the authorities are major. Sales to underage can result in a suspension of their liquor licence to sell alcohol for several days.”



