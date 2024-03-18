Kerikeri’s Keira Featherstone has returned from this year’s Land Rover Horse of the Year event with a win and six placings.

Showjumping success

Keira Featherstone of Kerikeri has returned from this year’s Land Rover Horse of the Year event with a win and six placings. The 15-year-old won her showjumping category in the 1.25m on her stallion Capatino GNZ. The event was held in Hastings from March 5 to 10. Featherstone also had six placings on her other horse Redcliffes Guns and Roses and pony Redcliffes Skux Delux, including second in the 1.15m and second in the 1.10m championship hack. Featherstone won the ‘copper tour’ at the Takapoto Classic in Cambridge from February 13 to 18.

Roadworks planned

Resurfacing work on Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, will be completed over 10 nights and begin on Sunday. The works will extend from the intersection with Hobson Ave to Kerikeri Inlet Rd and will require lane closures. To reduce daytime traffic congestion, work will be undertaken overnight between 7pm and 7am. Traffic management with reduced speed limits will be in place for the duration of the works and caution will be required by motorists travelling through the area.

Road resurfacing will be completed in sections and will include drainage, chip sealing and milling the existing road surface before replacing it with a new layer of asphalt surfacing.

Riverbank repairs

The partial collapse of a section of the riverbank along the Waitangi River will be repaired over four to six weeks, with work due to start in mid-March. During severe weather events in 2022 and 2023, including Cyclone Gabrielle, a section of the riverbank located at the Paihia Water Treatment Plant was damaged, Far North District Council said.

Repair works will include rebuilding the riverbank protection structures as well as improving resilience of the treatment plant’s water intake, buildings and other structures. The council said its ability to provide treated water to Paihia, Haruru and Ōpua could be jeopardised without these repairs.

Heavy machinery will be on site at the water treatment plant for the duration of the works. The river flow will remain uninterrupted during works.

Danceathon fundraiser

The Friends of Dance Northland Charitable Trust is holding a 24-hour danceathon to raise money for costumes and entry fees for upcoming dance competitions held in Whangārei. Dancers aged 4 to 17 will take turns at keeping the groove going on the dance floor for a full 24 hours from 11am on March 23 to 11am on March 24. The event, at Dance Vibes Studio in Kerikeri, will also provide new mats for the acro-dancers to train on. Check out Facebook for more information.

Apprentice of Year comp

Entries are open for the 2024 Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition. Held in partnership with Carters, it offers carpentry apprentices of all ages a chance to test their skills in project management, business, presentation and practical. Enter at apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz











