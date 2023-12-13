Quan Sun and Bella Jiang are relieved their restaurant Sushi Gallery Kerikeri is open again after a car crashed through their shop window.

Sushi shop reopens

The owners of a Far North sushi restaurant are relieved to have the business open again after a car crashed through their shop’s front window three weeks ago.

Quan Sun, Bella Jiang and their two young children Richie and Pheobie were inside Sushi Gallery Kerikeri on November 22 when a silver Suzuki crashed through the shop’s front window.

The couple were back at their Kerikeri Rd restaurant on Monday following repair work and structural testing by engineers to ensure it was safe.

“After a long wait, engineers have gone through a series of tests on our store and it is now safe to reopen,” Sun said.

Assault information needed

People with any information on an assault on two people in Kerikeri are being asked to come forward.

On December 2, police were alerted about two men aged, 32 and 37, being assaulted by a group of people near the skatepark toilets on Cobham Rd at 6.45pm.

Kerikeri Combined Investigation Unit and Detective Sergeant Bart Graham said on the day, members of the public assisted in stopping the assault and called emergency services.

One of the victims sustained a concussion and significant bruising to his head, from being kicked.

People with information or cell phone recordings, can contact the Kerikeri Police by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231203/5144. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Village Arts exhibition

Kohukohu’s Village Arts Gallery will open its annual summer exhibition at 11 am on Saturday, running to February 11.

The show features new paintings, prints, photography, weaving, ceramics, carving, and more, from 20 Northland artists.

Be a citizen scientist

DoC is encouraging fishers, divers and boaties in the Far North to be citizen scientists and share protected species sightings this summer. DoC marine technical adviser Clinton Duffy said recreational fishers and others out on the water can make a significant contribution to research through reporting sightings and accidental catches. Nine fish species are protected in New Zealand: five sharks, two rays and two groupers. The public can report sightings, captures and strandings anonymously via the Protected Species Catch App, by emailing sharks@doc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Craigs aids charities

Craigs Investment Partners is supporting charities in need, with Craigs Kerikeri donating $1000 to foodbank and support service Kairos Connection Trust, $1000 to Mid North Women’s Refuge and $500 to Kaikohe Kerikeri SPCA. The donation is through the Craigs Community Fund, which has helped build a self-sustaining charitable fund, Northland Foundation, to ensure Craigs can give back to charities in the future. Kerikeri adviser Bruce Mathieson said it is a pleasure to support organisations who are doing such good work in a difficult environment.