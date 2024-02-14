Relay for Life, the Cancer Society’s big fundraiser, will be held in communities across the Far North and the rest of the country on March 9.

The Te Rarawa Relay For Life is being held at the Te Rarawa Rugby Grounds, Ahipara, on Saturday, March 9, from 10am to 10pm.

Relay For Life-Te Ara Toiora is an inspiring community event that gives everyone a chance to whakanui (celebrate) people who have or have had cancer and the people who care for them; maumaharatia (remember) loved ones lost to cancer; and tū atu (fight back) by raising awareness and funds for the Cancer Society.

For more info go to https://relayforlife.org.nz/

Property prices soar

Despite the fall in property prices last year, the latest data from realestate.co.nz proves prices inevitably go up in the long run, with values soaring in the Far North over the past decade.

In the 10 years to 2023, the average asking price in every New Zealand region has increased, with prices in 12 of 19 regions at least doubling, and increasing at least 50 per cent the remaining seven.

In the Far North, the 2014 average price of $548,077 is now $1,006,322 — an 83.6 per cent increase in the decade.

Xmas lights winner

Brown’s Community Pharmacy stole the spotlight as the winner of the Kaitāia Business Association’s Get Lit and Light Up Kaitāia for Christmas competition. The dazzling display brought festive joy to our town, and the association was grateful for the time put into making the shop front and store look magical.

Peekaboo Backyard Eatery, Kaitāia Digital Hub, Bridgestone Tyre Centre Kaitāia, and Far North Pharmacy received highly commended recognition in the competition.

Everitt resigns

Rawinia Everitt has resigned from her position as head coach of the Northland Kauri Farah Palmer Cup team. Everitt, who was appointed to the role in March, led the team to a championship title in the 2023 season. The Northland Rugby Union thanked her for her passion and dedication to the sport.

Northland Inc discovery session

Northland Inc’s growth advisers will be at the Mahinga Innovation Centre in Kaikohe on Monday to meet business owners and discuss their needs and what tools are available to support them. To book a a free discovery session with them, email growth@northlandnz.com.