The speed limits around Ahipara School, and four others in the Far North, are being reduced.

Reduced traffic speeds around five schools in North Hokianga, Ahipara and Kaitāia will be incorporated into new speed limits currently being rolled out across parts of the district.

The five schools are: Ahipara School; Broadwood Area School; Te Kura Taumata o Panguru; Pukepoto Primary School, including Te Rarawa Marae and Te Uri o Hina Marae; and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūtūtarakihi School on Wireless Road.

Most of the proposals include a reduction of speed limits to 30km/h to provide a safer school environment. The slower speeds will increase a motorist’s journey time by less than 30 seconds.

Questions wanted for candidates

Far North voters wanting to pose questions to candidates in the Northland and Te Tai Tokerau electorates in the October general election could be able to ask them at a pending ‘meet the candidates’ event.

Kaitāia Business & Professional Women is combining with the Kaitāia Business Association to run the event at the RSA on Thursday, September 7 from 5pm - 6.30pm.

The two groups are asking for questions to be posed, and they will be pulled out of a hat after each candidate gets two minutes to introduce themselves - first, a series of other questions get asked, then the ones out of the hat.

The general election is on October 14, and anybody wanting to pose questions can send them to bpwkaitaia1987@gmail.com.

■ If you are holding a ‘meet the candidates’ event, let us know and we can give it some publicity. Email details to editor@northlandage.co.nz.

Event funding available

Events that attract visitors and enrich the Far North could be eligible for a slice of $80,000 in funding from the Events Investment Fund.

Event organisers have until Friday, August 18 to apply for funding to cover venue or equipment hire, catering, or other costs associated with running an event.

A past event that has benefited from the fund was the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival in Paihia this year, and the Houhora Big Game Sportfishing Club received money towards their competitions this year.

A comprehensive business plan, completed application form and financial accounts supporting the application are the minimum requirements for an event to be considered eligible for funding.

To apply, visit: fndc.govt.nz/Your-district/Funding/Events-Investment-Fund.

Māori electoral roll switch ends

Thousands of Māori voters have taken the opportunity to change electoral rolls or update their details before this year’s general election.

Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time, except in the three months before an election.

Between March 31 and midnight July 13, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent nationally changed rolls, enrolled for the first time or updated their details.