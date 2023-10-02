Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled saddles up again next week

RDA back in the saddle

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled recommences sessions next week, on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11, after the winter break.

New Volunteers are always welcome and if you enjoy working with children or horses, this is an opportunity to get involved and see the positive outcomes riding has on the children.

Kaitāia RDA is looking for someone to do a bit of maintenance and odd jobs around the property — repairing fences, spraying, and any other jobs needing to be done. All inquiries to Chris Timmins Ph 09 408 4196 (evenings).

Seniors expo

Age Concern Kaitāia and the Taiho Trust are hosting a seniors expo in Kaitāia tomorrow.

The expo, to help celebrate International Day of Older People, is at Te Ahu from 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

The event will have stalls and information on a variety of topics, including health and disability, safety, budgeting, home support, fitness and leisure and support services. Entry is by koha.

Lucky Lotto win

A Far North Lotto player is almost $25,000 better off after their ticket was one of 14 that won second division on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold on MyLotto in the Far North, won its holder $24,058 with Lotto second division.

The winning numbers were 1, 21, 22, 27, 29 and 31, with the bonus number 3 and Powerball number 3.

Powerball will be worth $20 million on Wednesday.

New KBA chairman

Josh Kirby, of Farmers in Kaitāia, is the new chairman of the Kaitāia Business Association.

Kirby, who replaces previous chairwoman Andrea Panther, was elected to the role at the association’s AGM last month.

Angela Phillipps, of Building Safer Communities, is the vice-chairwoman.

The executive committee is Panther (Hoskin Civil), David Aydon (Far North Reap), John Stewart (Printing.com Kaitāia), Lianne Kennedy (Rip Curl Kaitāia), Rose Vazey-Roberts (Nga Wawata Educare), Sheryl Hansford (Northland Planning & Development), and Shirley Neho (Kaitāia Civil Construction).

Retail safety workshop

A situational safety workshop to help Far North retailers manage difficult customers, manage the safety of themselves and others is being held in Kaitāia this month.

On October 30, from 10am to 2pm, at Unit 3, 5 Puckey Ave, the free four-hour workshop is designed to assist retail outlets manage difficult customers, manage the safety of themselves and others during a potentially violent situation, and any other scenario pertinent to their roles. It also includes theft prevention, robbery management and dealing with a violent crisis.

To attend the Te Hiku Business Boosters event go to www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/event-details-registration/situational-safety-1.



