Poi are a big part of Māori cultural activities and tomorrow people can learn how to make them at a workshop in Kaitāia.

Poi workshop

Ever wanted to make poi? If so now’s your chance with a poi workshop being held on Wednesday from 3.30pm–6pm at Anō Anō, Shop 6, Bank St, Kaitāia. People can learn how to make some poi from upcycled fabric and anybody keen to take part can confirm a spot at anoanoclothingrescue@gmail.com. Anō Anō, part of the Far North Environment Centre, runs on funding and donations, and koha is appreciated for the workshop. While poi are a big part of Māori cultural activities, they were exposed to the rest of the world, with poi being used by many supporters from across the globe at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, which was held in New Zealand.

Home invasion

Five people were arrested and are due to appear in court after an alleged aggravated burglary at an address on Donald Lane in Kaitāia. Police were alerted about the burglary at 9.33pm on Friday. They were informed about a group of masked offenders carrying hammers allegedly forcing their way into the address and assaulting the occupant. The occupant was later taken to hospital with moderate injuries, and the offenders had fled the scene before police arrived. Officers later that evening tracked and placed four of the offenders in custody and were also able to arrest the last offender the next day. All five were to appear in either the Kaitāia District Court or the Kaitāia Youth Court yesterday.

Double Lotto luck

Two tickets sold in Northland, including one from Kerikeri, were among 27 that each won more than $11,000 on Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. The tickets, one sold at Countdown Kerikeri and the other through MyLotto in Whangārei, each won $11,421. The winning Lotto numbers were 15, 25, 27, 28, 37 and 40 with the bonus number 33, and Powerball number 5. Powerball has jackpotted to $15 million this Wednesday.

Bay pontoon work

Pēwhairangi - Bay of Islands has been a flurry of activity in recent months, with $1 million being pumped into critical maritime infrastructure. In addition to the $400k Okiato Ferry Car Ramp repairs - which should be finished in two weeks - Far North Holdings Ltd (FNHL) is investing a further $600k to replace a 25-year-old steel pontoon with a new modern concrete pontoon and associated piles. Paihia’s P7 Pier is the busiest pontoon in the Far North and a vital transport link between Kōrorāreka Russell and Paihia communities, with most of the area’s daily ferry traffic frequenting the pontoon. Demolition work on the old pontoon started last week and installation of the new one will take approximately 2-3 weeks. Vessels can still operate across the wharf using other pontoons while works were under way. The new pontoon will be 15m by 5.5m wide and will be designed to potentially take new electrical charging stations for the future of electric boats.

Assault at Kaitāia hotel

Police responded to reports a man was assaulting a person at a hotel on Kohuhu St, Kaitāia, around 8.15pm on Thursday night. No medical attention was required and a man was taken into custody without incident.

Joyous trip for mayor

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania is off to Belfast, Northern Ireland, today to collect his One Young World Politician of the Year Award, which recognises outstanding politicians aged 18-35 making a positive impact on young people.



