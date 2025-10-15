Far North musician Merv Pinny launches his album of funky rock, blues and country rock next month.

Merv’s music

Far North musician Merv Pinny releases his new album Hard Road next month, but as a taster, a single from the album Hold Me, Tell Me, Love Me is out this week. Hold Me, Tell Me, Love Me follows the release of his hugely successful last single, Shake For Me, which has now passed 600k Streams on Youtube and the single on Spotify alone is heading for 50k - both in little over a month.

New KBA co-ordinator

Nina Pivac is the new Kaitāia Business Association Co-ordinator. Pivac brings a wealth of experience in administration, governance, and event co-ordination, along with a genuine passion for supporting our local business community. Over the next few weeks, she’ll be getting around town to co-ordinate Christmas activity, including late-night shopping, Town Square events, and more. KBA thanks Sara Kennedy, who has done an outstanding job in the role this past year.

Bowing out