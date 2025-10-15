Far North musician Merv Pinny launches his album of funky rock, blues and country rock next month.
Merv’s music
Far North musician Merv Pinny releases his new album Hard Road next month, but as a taster, a single from the album Hold Me, Tell Me, Love Me is out this week. Hold Me, Tell Me, Love Me follows the release of his hugely successful last single, ShakeFor Me, which has now passed 600k Streams on Youtube and the single on Spotify alone is heading for 50k - both in little over a month.
New KBA co-ordinator
Nina Pivac is the new Kaitāia Business Association Co-ordinator. Pivac brings a wealth of experience in administration, governance, and event co-ordination, along with a genuine passion for supporting our local business community. Over the next few weeks, she’ll be getting around town to co-ordinate Christmas activity, including late-night shopping, Town Square events, and more. KBA thanks Sara Kennedy, who has done an outstanding job in the role this past year.
New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill is stepping down after nine years. Speaking at the annual conference, he highlighted the success of the gang patch ban and support for the firearms registry. Cahill said technology could play a major role in community safety. He also raised concerns about members’ mental health and the need to address PTSD.
Savour awards
The Northland food and beverage community will come together next month to celebrate another fantastic month of Savour Northland at the 2025 Savour Northland Industry and Wards celebration. It takes place on November 10 and more details will be released soon.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging extra caution for businesses and motorists as career firefighters plan to strike on Friday between 12pm and 1pm. Emergency fire calls will be responded to, but in areas covered by career crews, responses will be delayed. People have also been asked to check their smoke alarms and escape plans in case of a fire.