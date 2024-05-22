Panapa (Pat) Davis, father of former MP Kelvin, judge Greg, Police Senior Sergeant Pat and teacher Sonya Davis Brooking, has died.

Well-known Northlander dies

Well-known Northlander Panapa (Pat) Stewart Davis QSM died on Sunday, aged 83, and was buried yesterday at Karetu. Pat and his wife of 61 years, Glenys - long-time Kawakawa residents - ran the Bonanza Tearooms and Dairy there before selling the business in 1996 and focusing on volunteer work. In 2020, they were both awarded Queen’s service awards for their work with multiple charities and community organisations. Pat was also a justice of the peace for 27 years. The couple had four children: former deputy Labour Party leader Kelvin, Senior (police) Sergeant Patrick, district court judge Greg and teacher Sonya Davis Brooking. Pat is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Parrot Place fundraiser

Kerikeri’s The Parrot Place is celebrating its 21st anniversary on June 3 with a fundraiser for Bay of Islands Animal Rescue (BOIAR).

The bird park and breeding centre, on Mission Rd, will have a day of family activities from 10am, with plenty of entertainment, including glitter face painting and candy floss machine and giveaways.

For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/Parrotplacepetsupplies/

Delay for diabetics

Pharmac’s plan to fund continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for people with type 1 diabetes has been put on hold indefinitely while it gets more advice. Pharmac first proposed funding the life-changing monitors in early 2023 but recent public consultation garnered 1200 responses, including a petition of 9000 signatures. Director of pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon said Pharmac needs to talk further with clinicians, consumer groups and suppliers to understand the issues raised, and the timing for this is uncertain. Go to tinyurl.com/3v3hr96a for more details.

Landmark repairs

Two Far North landmarks are undergoing repairs as part of an Objects and Statue work programme for the district.

The distinctive Kawakawa District War Memorial at the entrance to Johnson Park is having its columns and arch removed to carry out restoration work off-site. The columns have developed cracks and will be reconstructed, while the arch is showing signs of corrosion and will be removed and regalvanised.

The work, being carried out by Kaitāia company Stonecraft Construction, begins this week and is expected to take 3-4 weeks to complete.

In the second project, joinery is being replaced at the Paihia War Memorial Hall after leaks developed in the building. This work is being carried out by Kerikeri Bay Builders and is expected to be completed by the end of May.



