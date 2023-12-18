A new state-of-the-art speed camera has been installed on SH1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa, but it won’t start giving tickets out until early next year.

Speed camera not issuing tickets - yet

The speed camera on State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa is currently in test mode and will not issuing speeding fines whilst in testing, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said. Any data captured will be deleted when the test ends. NZTA said testing to date has identified some changes it needs to make to how the camera is set up and more testing is required. NZTA is planning to start enforcement - issuing tickets - in early 2024. “We’ll let the community know before the camera is switched to enforcement mode. We’ll also change the signage to make it clear when the camera is operating and infringements are being issued, giving drivers a reminder to check their speeds and slow down if needed,” an NZTA statement said.

Armed robbery arrests

Two people have appeared in court after an alleged armed robbery in the Far North ended in apprehensions. Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy, Far North area investigations manager, said police responded to reports of a robbery at commercial address in Waipapa just before midday on Friday. “Police allege two men entered the address on Kahikatearoa Lane and presented weapons. It’s understood they took some items before leaving the area in a vehicle believed to be stolen,” Fouhy said. The vehicle has then travelled along State Highway 10 and crashed into another vehicle in Kaipiro, before continuing to drive out of the area. No pursuit was initiated by police during this incident, however they have continued to monitor the vehicle as it travelled through Matauri Bay, towards Kāeo. The vehicle was then abandoned and both people fled the area on foot. Two males, aged 15 and 17, were subsequently taken into custody without further incident. Both have been charged with the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery and will also face several charges relating to driving offences.

Boardwalk closed/realigned

The Bay of Islands - Whangaroa Community Board has agreed to close and realign part of the Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Walkway. The board has confirmed its support for the closure to ensure public safety while maintaining pedestrian access along the Te Araroa trail between Ōpua and Paihia. The work involves abandoning a 325-metre section of the track deemed unsafe, particularly the area near Richardson Rd. The plan is to keep the track open from Richardson St (by the hall) to Doug’s boatyard and then realign the section of the Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Walkway from Walls Bay up over the hill to Richardson Street and back down to the track. The council will also upgrade the signage notifying the public about the closures and provide maps of the closed-off area.

NRC holiday closure

All Northland Regional Council (NRC) offices in Whangārei and service centres around the region will close at 2pm on Friday December 22 for the Christmas-New Year break. The council’s offices will reopen on Monday, January 8, 2024. Environmental or maritime incidents can still be reported to the council’s 24/7 NRC Incident Hotline over the break on (0800) 504 639. Councillors, management and staff wish Northlanders and visitors a safe summer and enjoyable break.