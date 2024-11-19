A new parking payment system that is to be installed at the Williams Road Carpark hopes to reduce unpaid parking fees.

New payment system

New technology is driving a new, modernised parking payment system arriving in Paihia. The new payment system to be installed at the Williams Road carpark will use licence plate recognition technology similar to what is already in use at the Bay of Islands Airport but without barrier arms. From December 1, drivers can use multiple payment options, including a cashless on-site parking machine, a mobile phone app, and online payment. The aim of the new payment system is to significantly reduce unpaid parking fees. The new system will include a 10-minute free access period allowing drivers to traverse through the carpark and conduct brief stops. Increased revenue that will be collected using the system will help pay for maintenance of the carpark. The carpark is open 24 hours and has 160 parking spaces available, including spaces for campervans.

Dog disappearance

Police and the SPCA are continuing to separately investigate the disappearance of 19 dogs and 14 puppies from a Mangapai property on September 6. Police were investigating allegations by the dogs’ owners that their animals had been unlawfully taken. The SPCA was looking into a Wellington animal refuge’s claim that the dogs were neglected.

