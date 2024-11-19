Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Ngāwhā cell fire; Lifeguard patrols return; Students join run

nzme
2 mins to read
A new parking payment system that is to be installed at the Williams Road Carpark hopes to reduce unpaid parking fees.

A new parking payment system that is to be installed at the Williams Road Carpark hopes to reduce unpaid parking fees.

New payment system

New technology is driving a new, modernised parking payment system arriving in Paihia. The new payment system to be installed at the Williams Road carpark will use licence plate recognition technology similar to what is already in use at the Bay of Islands Airport but without barrier arms. From December 1, drivers can use multiple payment options, including a cashless on-site parking machine, a mobile phone app, and online payment. The aim of the new payment system is to significantly reduce unpaid parking fees. The new system will include a 10-minute free access period allowing drivers to traverse through the carpark and conduct brief stops. Increased revenue that will be collected using the system will help pay for maintenance of the carpark. The carpark is open 24 hours and has 160 parking spaces available, including spaces for campervans.

Dog disappearance

Police and the SPCA are continuing to separately investigate the disappearance of 19 dogs and 14 puppies from a Mangapai property on September 6. Police were investigating allegations by the dogs’ owners that their animals had been unlawfully taken. The SPCA was looking into a Wellington animal refuge’s claim that the dogs were neglected.

Students join run

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pompallier Catholic College students will run 105km along the Whanganui River to help fund scholarships for students in remote areas. Jack Robinson, London-Rose Gould, Jasmin Johnston-McCluskey, Julian Parkinson-Gilmour, Claudia Skelton and William Gross will join 48 other students nationwide taking part in the November 26 fundraiser.

Ngāwhā cell fire

A cellblock at Ngāwhā prison in the Far North was evacuated on Tuesday after a prisoner lit a fire in his cell. The prisoner is facing internal misconduct charges and police have been notified. It is not yet known how the prisoner managed to start the fire.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lifeguard patrols return

Paid lifeguards will begin weekday patrols at Northland beaches next month. Patrols in the Far North, Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā, Waipu Cove and Mangawhai start on December 16, with varying end dates. Baylys Beach paid patrols begin on December 23.

Kmart Christmas appeal

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal to support those in need has started. People have until December 24 to drop an unwrapped gift at Kmart Whangārei, donate online or purchase ing Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal Christmas products.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate