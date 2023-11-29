Ngāti Hine Trust’s office in Whangārei has received the coveted Bronze Pin at the 2023 Designers Institute of New Zealand Designer Awards.

Health provider award

A Northland Māori health provider has received an award for the redesign of its office.

Ngāti Hine Trust’s office in Whangārei received the coveted Bronze Pin at the 2023 Designers Institute of New Zealand Designer Awards and has also been nominated as a finalist in the 2023 Interior Awards.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust is one the largest Māori health providers in Northland and for 30-plus years has established itself as a leader in the delivery of hauora me te oranga (health and wellbeing) services within Te Tai Tokerau (The North Coast).

Their collaboration with Studio DB as a workplace strategy and design specialist began after the trust’s Torongare offices were identified as limiting staff’s ability to meet with clients.

Christmas gifts and decorations

Anybody ken to make their own Christmas gifts and decorations can do so at a workshop in Kāitaia today.

People can get festive with Jo at Anō Anō, Shop 6, Bank St, from 3pm to 5pm today where there’ll be all sorts of fun Christmas decorations, as well as some handmade presents if you fancy.

And with Anō Anō meaning again again, there’ll be plenty about using recycled materials.

Alcohol bylaw submission

The Far North District Council wants public feedback on continuing the Alcohol Control Bylaw, which allows the council to maintain control areas where alcohol bans apply.

The purpose of the bylaw is to reduce crime, disorder and incidents of harm due to the consumption of alcohol in public places. There are 23 alcohol control areas in the Far North. Maintaining the Alcohol Control Bylaw will allow those alcohol control areas to continue to exist.

The council want feedback on whether the bylaw should continue to apply. Submissions are open until December 18. More information can be found at www.fndc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Alcohol-Control-Bylaw.

SH10 work rescheduled

Work planned for State Highway 10 in Kerikeri this week has been postponed and will be carried out at a later date.

Work on resurfacing the highway was due to be held on Monday and Tuesday this week between Wiroa Rd and Waimate North Rd.

However, Waka Kotahi said the work has been cancelled and would be rescheduled for another date.

Swinging show

A raunchy new stage show from the devious minds of Siobhan Marshall (Outrageous Fortune) and Millen Baird (Auckland Daze) is coming to Kerikeri. Brian ‘n’ Bronwyn will play for one night only at the Turner Centre, Theatre Bar on December 9 at 8pm. The show revolves around a swinging couple who resort to wooing their customers in an attempt to rekindle their lost love. Tickets are $40 from iTicket or the Turner Centre Box Office.



