New signs warning people of the uneven surfaces at Kawakawa’s world-famous Hundertwasser toilet block have been painted on to the sidewalk outside the loos.

Uneven surface warning

New, unobstructive signage on the pavement outside Kawakawa’s Hundertwasser Public Toilets now warns people of the uneven walking surface as they approach. The undulating paving was part of the artist’s original design for the facility. Applying wording to the footpath means that visitors can continue to photograph the iconic building without signage blocking their view.

Te Tai Tokerau debate

Whakaata Māori is running a debate tonight among candidates for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in next week’s general election.

The one-hour debate starts at 7pm and will be broadcast live on Whakaata Māori, on its digital platform Māori+ and live on teaonews.co.nz.

The questions put to candidates have been developed by Whakaata Māori’s news and content producers, and it will release its exclusive poll results for the electorate.

Candidates confirmed for the debate are Kelvin Davis (Labour Party), Mariameno Kapa-Kingi (Te Pāti Māori) and Hūhana Lyndon (Green Party)

Speedgolf invitational

The CBRE Kauri Cliffs Speedgolf Invitational is on this weekend at the Whangaroa Golf Club.

Golfers will tee off from 7.30am on Saturday, October 7, with numbers limited to 30 people. They will compete in elite men’s, elite women’s and master’s divisions at the world-renowned Kauri Cliffs course. All proceeds from the event will go to Sustainable Coastlines, a charity that aims to reduce plastic pollution and litter going into waterways and the ocean.

Exhibition opening

Village Arts Gallery, in Kohukohu, has a new exhibition, What if...?, opening on Saturday.

The exhibition is a mixed media on canvas from Dawn Harris and Andries Willemse. This body of new work brings 10 years of Harris and Willemse’s creative partnership full circle. The show will open on Saturday at 11am and runs to November 5.

Youth worker training

Ara Taiohi is bringing its Mana Taiohi wānanga and code of ethics training for youth workers to Kaitāia next week.

These training sessions are a remarkable opportunity for both professional and personal growth, and they are specifically designed for anyone working with or serving taiohi [adolescents/young adults]. Whether you’re a seasoned youth worker or just starting your journey, these sessions will provide valuable insights and tools to enhance your practice.

The free training sessions are on October 9 and 10. For further information, contact admin@buildingsafercommunities.co.nz.

Black Seeds’ Beach Ball

The Beach Ball is back, and heading to the Bay of Islands on December 29 at The Old Packhouse in Kerikeri.

The summer-ready sounds of The Black Seeds are set to soundtrack the end of the year in their inimitable reggae-inspired style. With airtight rock ’n’ roll and space-age disco grooves from Racing and the Far North’s Norizin bringing their te reo-infused blend of rock and reggae drops, this is a cracking line-up.

This will be a licenced all-ages event with limited capacity.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Jacman Entertainment subscribers and on Eventfinda.