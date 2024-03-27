Kina barrens are a major problem in the Far North and Fisheries NZ is wanting feedback on two proposals to address the issue.

Kina proposals feedback

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on two proposed measures to help address kina barrens and rebalance local ecosystems.

The proposals include a new special permit for targeted culling, harvesting or translocation of kina and long-spined sea urchins, and options to increase recreational daily bag limits for kina in the Auckland East Fisheries Management Area, which includes Northland’s east coast.

To submit on the daily limits proposal go to https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-the-recreational-daily-kina-limit-in-fishery-management-area-1-the-east-coast-of-the-upper-north-island.

To submit on the special permit to remove kina go to https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/enabling-the-removal-of-sea-urchins-kina-for-the-management-or-prevention-of-urchin-barrens.

Easter fun day

An Easter Fun Day will be held on Monday at Otehei Bay, on Urupukapuka Island in the Bay of Islands.

The event runs from 12.30pm to 4pm at the bay, which is a family-friendly, safe and sheltered spot with a long sandy beach and generous shade under the trees.

Activities include an Easter egg beach dig, three-legged race, egg and spoon race, arts and crafts, sandcastle competition, tug o’ war, giant Jenga and much more.

For more info go to www.exploregroup.co.nz/otehei-bay/special-events/otehei-bay-easter-fun-day/

Harpist on tour

Canadian harpist Josh Layne will perform a programme of classical harp music at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on April 9 from 12.30pm. Layne regularly performs around the world and is known for his YouTube series Harp Tuesday and Harpist in the Wild. In Kerikeri he will perform Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, Chopin’s “Raindrop” Prelude, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Renié's Piece Symphonique and Walter-Küne’s Fantasy on themes from Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin. Visit www.iticket.co.nz for tickets and more information.

Aged-care careers expo

An exhibition aimed at anyone investigating career choices or considering a new direction will be held in Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on April 11.

The expo will give people information about opportunities and career development pathways in aged care, and how to get started.

The careers expo is being organised by two of the mid-North’s leading aged care and retirement living operators, Kerikeri Retirement Village and Oakridge owner Metlifecare. Also involved in organising the expo are Ngāti Rehia, health providers Ngāti Hine Home Support and education providers Te Pūkenga, Careerforce, Gateway and Ringa Atawahai Matauranga, with support from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Artists on show

Black and White Works, an exhibition by artists Beverley Cox and Trish (aka Tira) is being held at Village Arts Gallery in Kohukohu.

The exhibition runs till April 21. For more info go to www.villagearts.co.nz.



