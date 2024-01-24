A Givealittle page to help the family of Kaitāia toddler Azalea-Reign Kiani May Samuels, who died in a driveway accident, has raised more than $17,000

Funds for family

A Givealittle page to help the family of Kaitāia toddler Azalea-Reign Kiani May Samuels has raised more than $17,000. Azalea-Reign died after she was struck by a vehicle in a driveway on January 4. Nicknamed “Zay Zay”, the 20-month-old was the centre of attention and loved by all who spent some time with her, a whānau member said.

Culvert work limits access

Replacing a major culvert on West Coast Rd near Mitimiti in the Hokianga means the road is limited to one lane with reduced speed limits and controlled access for the next five weeks. Council contractors will replace the culvert where the road intersects with Wairoa Stream Rd. The project includes site clearance, earthworks, drainage and road reinstatement. The existing and ageing culvert has serious corrosion issues and will be replaced with a 3.5m wide, 2.5m high, 19m long concrete box culvert. The new culvert has a 100-year design life. Stop/go traffic management will operate at the site Monday to Friday between 6.30am and 6pm, and on Saturdays from 7am to 1pm. Temporary traffic lights will control access at night for the duration of the project.

Raffle winners

The winners have been drawn in the 2023 Kaitāia Lions’ annual Fire Brigade fundraising raffle. The winning tickets were 0290, which won the Pak’nSave voucher valued at $2200, and 1231, which won the trailer valued at $2200. The winners have received their prizes. The 2022 raffle raised money for the Kaitāia Fire Brigade for a new First Response Vehicle, but for the 2023 raffle Lions decided to raise funds for the Ahipara, Houhora and Kaitāia brigades. Each brigade will receive $5500 to put towards any projects or equipment their brigade needs.

Market cancelled

Due to unforseen circumstances, the Matihetihe Market scheduled for 4pm to 9pm tomorrow at Te Kura o Matihetihe, Kohukohu, has been cancelled. The market normally sells arts and crafts, food and drinks, mirimiri and rongao and plants.

Beware bad berries

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kirehe is urging animal owners to be on the lookout for highly toxic karaka berries. Dogs are especially sensitive to the toxin in the orange berry, which can cause them to suffer respiratory failure, impaired neurological function and death. Anyone who thinks their pet has eaten karaka berries should call their vet immediately.



