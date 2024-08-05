Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Fuel security study; ute seized after death, and art comp extension

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
The Marsden Point oil refinery has been decommissioned, but a new study will look at the country’s fuel security in light of the closure.

Fuel study

A study of New Zealand’s fuel security will soon get under way, according to Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones. The study will look at the country’s fuel demand forecast, mapping potential disruptions to the supply chain, and providing advice about reopening the Marsden Point refinery. It will be done by advisers Envisory, and Castalia. Findings will be used to develop a fuel security plan. An interim report on Marsden Point is due before the end of the year.

Ute seized

Police have seized a ute and are speaking to a person of interest after a fatal road accident in Waimamaku last Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that at about 8.47am, emergency services attended to an injured person on State Highway 12, who died at the scene. “Initial inquiries suggest the person may have been struck by a vehicle, however, police inquiries are ongoing,“ the police spokesperson said.

A nearby property has been secured and police have seized a 2024 white double cab Toyota Hilux utility, with a large black bull bar on the front and a flat deck on the back. Police would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on SH12 that morning between 7.45am and 8.45am. Motorists who may have dashcam footage or saw either the vehicle or a person walking on the road near rapid numbers 6700-6900 are urged to contact police. Anyone with information can call 105 or online by clicking ‘Update Report’ https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Golf canned

Rain in the Far North last week caused the Houhora Club to cancel its Sunday golf for the first time in about three years in order to conserve the course. The pairs competition will be played next Sunday. Results from last Wednesday’s 9 hole haggle were first Ross Mckandry with 19 stableford points, second Paul Sykes (17) from Tank Barker (17) who lost on countback. Richard Thompson took out the longest putt.

Art competition extended

The Far North District Council has extended the deadline for tamariki to show their unique vision of a favourite outdoor spot in its art competition. Young people can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of outdoor games and activities. Photos or scans of entries can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or dropped into any of its libraries or service centres. Entries now close on August 19.


