Samson Murray, AKA ‘Just Anatha Māori Boi’, will feature in a new TV series starting on Monday called ‘Life in the FFN’.

Far Far North on show

The Far North TV series that focused on a major drug bust captured the imagination of the nation when it screened earlier this year.

Now, the real Far Far North will be on show on television from Monday when a new factual series called Life in the FFN premieres on Whakaata Māori and Māori+ at 7.30pm.

Written, directed and produced by Julian Arahanga at Awa Films, it gives viewers the chance to meet the unique and lively characters who live on the northernmost tip of Aotearoa, colloquially known as ‘the FFN’ – the Far, Far North.

The series showcases stunning locations, including Te Oneroa-a-Tohe/Ninety Mile Beach, Te Paki Stream and sand dunes, Great Exhibition Bay and Parengarenga Harbour.

The first episode features Samson Murray, AKA ‘Just Anatha Māori Boi’. Murray (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa) is a familiar face in the FFN.

Severe weather feedback

Far North folk impacted by this year’s severe weather events are encouraged to share their experiences as part of a Government inquiry.

The Department of Internal Affairs has set up the Share to Prepare website - consultations.dia.govt.nz/share-to-prepare/ - with online tools and resources. It allows people to have their say as part of an inquiry into the response to the North Island severe weather events earlier this year.

It offers several ways for people to come together with their stories and experiences of the weather events. The final day for submissions is November 30. Since January, the Far North has faced ex-tropical cyclone Hale, Cyclone Gabrielle, and another 10 heavy rain events. It has been the district’s wettest year in more than 70 years.

Angel Bears help kids

Since 2015, Northland’s Bald Angels has been donating tiny soft toys called ‘Angel Bears’ to Northland police, who give them to children in need of comfort during callouts such as family harm incidents and road crashes. They are also used by other emergency services, including Wellington police, hospitals, Women’s Refuges and social services around the Far North, and in emergency services vehicles.

Ladies Night on show

New Zealand’s sexiest and most successful comedy of all time is about to get its gear off again in a nationwide tour, and will be performed in Kerikeri next week.

The hilarious new production of Ladies Night promises to be this year’s funniest night out, as these real Kiwi blokes dare each other to put on a male strip show after falling down on their luck and needing some extra cash.

It will feature former Shortland Street and The Brokenwood Mysteries heartthrob Mike Edwards, and Mark Wright (Shortland Street, Power Rangers) as the nightclub owner.

Ladies Night is rated R16 and will be performed at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on October 17 from 7.30pm. For tickets, go to: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/oct/ladies-night.

SH15 closure

The Twin Bridges on State Highway 15 in Northland will be closed on two consecutive nights for repair works this month.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the Twin Bridges will be closed in both directions on October 26 and 26 from 7.30pm until 5am.

There are no local detours and all motorists are advised to plan ahead and use SH1 or SH14/12 as an alternative route. The Waka Kotahi Journey Planner can help people plan the best alternative route.