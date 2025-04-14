Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Dump station closed; brainy fundraiser and Bee Gees fever

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

The dump station for motorhomes and caravans at Te Ahu in Kaitāia is closed until further notice due to repeated blockages.

The dump station for motorhomes and caravans at Te Ahu in Kaitāia is closed until further notice due to repeated blockages.

Dump station closed off

The dump station at Te Ahu in Kaitāia is closed until further notice as the council investigates ongoing blockages of the facility. The dump station is used by motorhome and caravan users to dispose of waste but has suffered repeated blockages requiring daily callouts for repairs. The blockages are being caused by non-waste items being placed into the system, including wet wipes, clothing, seafood shells, and sticks.

Despite signs advising that the dump station is closed, people are continuing to use the station, resulting in further callouts and public health risks. To protect the public from sewage spills into the adjacent carpark, temporary fencing is being installed to secure the site until repairs can be made.

Brainy fundraiser

A Far North fundraiser for the Brain Injury Association raised around $6000 for the cause and the event was such a success it’s hoped to become an annual gig.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brain Aid, at the Barn, in Taipā, drew some of the Far North’s top musical talent - including former Op Shop frontman and solo star Jason Kerrison, Kere Tatana, Carla Werner, The Bar Owls, Fickle Mistress, and Maurice Lambert and Band.

Brain injury survivor Boyd Goodwin, who helped organise the show on behalf of the Brain Injury Association Northland, said the day went so well he hopes to make it an annual event.

Play area

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Work is under way to build Te Amo Pūtoro; the first council-owned māra hūpara in the Far North, at the Kerikeri Sports Complex. Māra hūpara were historically used as play areas, using natural materials like logs, rocks and plants, to develop physical strength, co-ordination and problem solving. The project has been driven and designed by local advocates and leaders, in partnership with Ngāti Rēhia and the Far North District Council. A karakia was held to mark the occasion.

Bee Gees fever

Northland fans of musical icons The Bee Gees are in for a great time with a tribute show to the band, and featuring the niece of Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb.

The Best of the Bee Gees undertakes a 12-concert Saturday Night Fever tour of the North Island this August and original Bee Gees niece Debora McLane will be part of the show.

Debora grew up immersed in music in the Gibb family and has a unique perspective of the band’s music.

The Best of the Bee Gees is at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei, on August 23, with tickets available through Eventfinda.co.nz. It will then travel to Kerikeri for the last date of the tour at the John Dalton Auditorium, at the Turner Centre, with tickets from iTICKET.co.nz.

Village appointments

Kerikeri Retirement Village has appointed Anne James as clinical nurse manager, responsible for the leadership and management of the village’s clinical team and its care facility. Joolz Dones has been appointed assistant clinical manager.

James is a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Nursing degree and a post-graduate certificate in mental health. She also holds a Bachelor of Education degree. She was a primary school teacher for 20 years before moving into the field of educational software.

Dones is also a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Nursing degree, bringing 16 years of nursing experience to the role. She is a public health nurse and worked in district nursing before joining the Kerikeri Retirement Village team.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate