Brain Aid, at the Barn, in Taipā, drew some of the Far North’s top musical talent - including former Op Shop frontman and solo star Jason Kerrison, Kere Tatana, Carla Werner, The Bar Owls, Fickle Mistress, and Maurice Lambert and Band.

Brain injury survivor Boyd Goodwin, who helped organise the show on behalf of the Brain Injury Association Northland, said the day went so well he hopes to make it an annual event.

Play area

Work is under way to build Te Amo Pūtoro; the first council-owned māra hūpara in the Far North, at the Kerikeri Sports Complex. Māra hūpara were historically used as play areas, using natural materials like logs, rocks and plants, to develop physical strength, co-ordination and problem solving. The project has been driven and designed by local advocates and leaders, in partnership with Ngāti Rēhia and the Far North District Council. A karakia was held to mark the occasion.

Bee Gees fever

Northland fans of musical icons The Bee Gees are in for a great time with a tribute show to the band, and featuring the niece of Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb.

The Best of the Bee Gees undertakes a 12-concert Saturday Night Fever tour of the North Island this August and original Bee Gees niece Debora McLane will be part of the show.

Debora grew up immersed in music in the Gibb family and has a unique perspective of the band’s music.

The Best of the Bee Gees is at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei, on August 23, with tickets available through Eventfinda.co.nz. It will then travel to Kerikeri for the last date of the tour at the John Dalton Auditorium, at the Turner Centre, with tickets from iTICKET.co.nz.

Village appointments

Kerikeri Retirement Village has appointed Anne James as clinical nurse manager, responsible for the leadership and management of the village’s clinical team and its care facility. Joolz Dones has been appointed assistant clinical manager.

James is a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Nursing degree and a post-graduate certificate in mental health. She also holds a Bachelor of Education degree. She was a primary school teacher for 20 years before moving into the field of educational software.

Dones is also a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Nursing degree, bringing 16 years of nursing experience to the role. She is a public health nurse and worked in district nursing before joining the Kerikeri Retirement Village team.