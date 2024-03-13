The Far North is drying out, with the browning hills near Taupō Bay showing how bad the situation it getting - and it’s going to get worse.

The Far North is drying out, with the browning hills near Taupō Bay showing how bad the situation it getting - and it’s going to get worse.

Far North dry

The Far North is experiencing some of the driest soils in the North Island, with moisture levels expected to further decline in the coming weeks. As of Friday, the Drought Index (NZDI) map showed abnormally dry conditions, especially in the east of the Far North, Auckland, part of the Coromandel Peninsula, eastern Bay of Plenty, and much of the lower North Island. High pressure is expected to bring mostly dry weather to the North Island again this week, with Northland estimated to get rainfall totalling less than 5mm. The dry soil conditions are expected to continue into April.

Homicide victim named

Police said the man who died from stab wounds following an altercation in Mangamuka, Far North, on March 3 was Euan Peter Mackey, 59, from Mangamuka. Emergency services were called to a residential address in Iwitaua Rd around 9pm after they received reports of a person being stabbed. Detective Inspector Al Symonds said officers discovered that it was during an alleged altercation that Mackey received several stab wounds and died moments later. Following a homicide investigation, police arrested a 38-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man in connection with Mackey’s death.

Top gastropubs

Three Northland fine food pubs, including two in the Far North, have been selected as some of the best in the country in the inaugural Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards. Laid-back relaxed Whangārei pub Frings Bar and Eatery, one-stop shop for family fun Nauti Penguin in Russell, and premier gastronomic destination The Crafty Local in Paihia have been selected as finalists for the awards, run by Hospitality New Zealand. The finalists were chosen by public votes, with a panel of judges to crown seven area winners and a supreme champion on April 10. Go to top50gastropubs.co.nz for more details.

Earthworks warning

Northland landowners are being advised to check they won’t be affecting a wetland before starting any earthworks or vegetation clearance works on their property. NRC compliance monitoring manager Tess Dacre said since Christmas, the council had received several reports of wetland incidents, ranging from vegetation clearance to earthworks, including draining works. Penalties for Resource Management Act (RMA) breaches, such as draining a wetland, include an up to $600,000 fine for a company and $300,000 fine for an individual. More information on wetlands can be found at www.nrc.govt.nz/wetlands.



