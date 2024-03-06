Abel Wira has now been charged with manslaughter after a pack of dogs he owned fatally attacked Panguru man Neville Thompson in August 2022.

Dog attack charge upgraded

A man who was originally charged with being the owner of a dog that caused injury to a person has had his charge upgraded to manslaughter as Panguru man Neville Thomson has since died after allegedly being mauled by a pack of dogs.

On Monday Abel Wira, 59, was officially charged and appeared in the Kaitāia District Court, accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of Thomson.

Wira was boarding at Thomson’s home on Puketawa Rd and was listed as the owner of six dogs and 17 puppies that allegedly attacked Thomson, who fatally died at the scene in August 2022.

Wira will next appear in the Kaitāia District Court on March 20.

Johnson performs

LA-based Kiwi singer-songwriter Greg Johnson is bringing his “1000 Miles” tour to Kerikeri - his first concert in the Far North in his 35-year career.

More than 30 years since Greg first made his mark on the New Zealand music scene with his breakthrough single Isabelle, his melodic, storytelling songs have continued to hit the radios, charts and hearts of listeners nationwide.

He will play at the Turner Centre on March 15 from 8pm.

Tourism’s back

Northland Inc head of destination and communications Tania Burt said visitor numbers to the region have returned to pre-pandemic trends. Most are New Zealanders exploring their own backyard, but 30 per cent are international travellers.

Bus catches fire

A commercial bus en route to a Kaitāia career expo caught fire on State Highway 10 last Thursday morning. Kaitāia fire chief Craig Rogers said the driver, who was the only person on board, was not injured.

Ngāpuhi trustee

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-O-Ngāpuhi trustee Te Rau Allen has been replaced as deputy chairman by trustee Iti Joyce. Allen has held the role of deputy chairman for several years and continues as the trustee for Taiamai ki Te Marangai Takiwā. Also, trustee Nicole Anderson has been replaced as the director of Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company by Mori Rapana.

Rotary fun run

The Bay of Islands Rotary Club Colour Fun Run is returning to Paihia. The family event is a non-competitive fun run for all ages and abilities that will take place on March 23 from 10am. People are encouraged to dress up in their best white outfits and walk or jog the event, which starts at Horotutu Park, Marsden Rd and raises funds for the community. Phone 0800 289 849 for tickets.