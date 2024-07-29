These are the people making a positive impact in our country – particularly over the last 12 months. Our nation’s heroes, the future thinkers and those building a legacy. This is your chance to showcase them and their mahi to Aotearoa. Categories include New Zealander of the Year, Young New Zealander of the Year, Senior New Zealander of the Year, New Zealand Innovator of the Year, New Zealand Local Hero of the Year, New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year, Nominate a Duo, Group or Community for New Zealand Community of the Year. Kaitāia GP Dr Lance O’Sullivan was named Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year in 2014.

For more details and too make a nomination go to https://nzawards.org.nz/nominate/

Car hits house

Police responded to reports of a car colliding with a house on Matthews Ave, Kaitāia around 7pm on Saturday. The driver accidentally accelerated into the driveway and crashed into the front corner of the house. There were no injuries but minor damage to the house and car.

Power compo possible

Transpower’s acting chief executive John Clarke agreed he had a constructive meeting with Northland MP Grant McCallum over a community goodwill payment for Northland’s power cut on June 20.

McCallum is pushing for some form of compensation for the power cut, which was caused by too many nuts being removed from the base of a high-voltage pylon, with the result that it toppled over.

On Wednesday Clarke said Transpower will continue to engage with the MP and other community representatives, over what it can do to support Northland communities, given the challenges they have faced recently. Transpower will make an announcement about any payment when it is in a position to do so.

The toppled tower was replaced by a temporary tower supporting one 220kV circuit, and three steel poles supporting the second.

Executive general manager grid delivery Mark Ryall said these will be replaced in due course with a new, permanent tower.











