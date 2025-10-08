Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Dam work, election results and farewell planned

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

New piping is being installed from the Tairaire Hills Dam as part of the upgrade of Kaikohe’s water treatment system

Dam work

An upgrade to Kaikohe’s water treatment plant is under way with the installation of piping to create a new inlet and outlet from the Taraire Hills Dam, as well as bulk earthworks to form the platform for the upgraded water treatment plant. To ensure the town is more

