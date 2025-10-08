Brain Injury Association Northland is holding a Far North farewell for long time liaison officer Vikki Herdman. Herdman is retiring at the end of this month after decades in the role. The association is holding a farewell for Herdman at The Barn, in Taipa, on Thursday, October 18, from 10am to noon. For details email bian@brain-injury.org.nz
Koast coming soon
The Far North’s art trail is fast approaching with KOAST – Tai Tokerau Art Trail, taking place over Labour Weekend across 47 Mid and Far North venues. The trail will take visitors on a journey through the Mid–Far North and experience art in the places where it’s created. Across 47 venues, nearly 200 artists - from open studios and shared creative spaces to galleries and collective art hubs - make KOAST one of the largest art trail events in the country. Visitors can meet artists, watch demonstrations, and explore works in painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery, woodwork, glass art, fibre arts, mosaics, photography, and more. Visit www.koast.org.nz for more info.