New piping is being installed from the Tairaire Hills Dam as part of the upgrade of Kaikohe’s water treatment system

Dam work

An upgrade to Kaikohe’s water treatment plant is under way with the installation of piping to create a new inlet and outlet from the Taraire Hills Dam, as well as bulk earthworks to form the platform for the upgraded water treatment plant. To ensure the town is more resilient to future droughts a second much deeper bore is being drilled at Tokareireia (Monument Hill) which is hoped will access greater supplies. This 120-metre-deep bore will provide a more reliable secondary water supply to Kaikohe’s main source, the Wairoro Stream.

Election results

The new make-up for Far North District Council, and the region’s other local bodies - Whangārei and Kaipara district councils and Northland Regional Council, should become clearer from Sunday. The local body election voting closes on Saturday, with preliminary results released from midday on Sunday, with final results expected from Friday, October 17. Progress results, based on approximately 90% of ordinary votes, are being released earlier, starting from the afternoon of Election Day, Saturday.

