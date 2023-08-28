State Highway 10 through Coopers Beach, in the Far North, was blocked for a time on Friday afternoon following a collision between a ute and a 4x4 vehicle around 3pm.

The road was blocked at 3pm when the ute and a Nissan Patrol 4x4 collided, leaving the vehicles on opposite sides of the road and causing big traffic delays. Hato Hone St John Ambulance, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police all attended the crash. It’s believed three people were involved in the incident between the two vehicles.

Reading railroad

A group of Northlanders are helping to supply books to the underground book club network in Afghanistan. Rosario Aran, speaking on behalf of the group, said they wanted to do something practical to help after the Afghan government denied women access to books. They are asking others to donate to the cause on World Literacy Day, September 8, via worldliteracyfoundation.org/.

Lodge companies facing liquidation

Three companies behind the luxury Carrington Estate in the Far North are facing liquidation.

The Commissioner of Inland Revenue has applied to the High Court in Whangārei to liquidate the companies Carrington Estate Jade LP, Carrington Winery Jade LP and Carrington Resort Jade LP over outstanding debts to the Inland Revenue Department.

The companies were behind the luxury Carrington Estate on the Karikari Peninsula, in the Far North.

The matter was called in the High Court at Whangārei on Monday and adjourned to October 16 for further hearing.

No waste oil on fields

Northland Regional Council is warning Far North sports bodies, schools and other organisations not to use waste oil to mark playing fields after coming across the issue in the region recently.

The council had recently written to sports bodies and codes, including rugby, rugby league, hockey, soccer and athletics clubs - as well as schools and its district council counterparts - warning against the practice.

The use of waste oil in this way does not comply with the permitted activity rule for discharges to land in the Proposed Regional Plan for Northland. Continued discharges to land of waste oil can cause contamination of soils, contaminate groundwater, and where the application is near stormwater drains, the discharge can cause contamination to surface water, the council said.

The regional council warns future use of waste oil to mark sports grounds may result in formal enforcement action.

Blanket correction

A brief in the Northland Age of August 22 headed ‘Hospice donation’ contained some incorrect information.

The brief, said a blanket donated to Far North Hospice was made by made by Joanne Bentley, Linda Grieve, Julie Captain and Sandra Dunn from the Far North Spinners and Weavers Club.

The blanket was in fact a club challenge, with many members contributing squares they knitted or crocheted. The Age was provided with the incorrect information.