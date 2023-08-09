A musical based on the novels of Jane Austen will be in Kāeo this month.

A musical based on the novels of Jane Austen will be in Kāeo this month.

Austen fans’ musical treat

Addicted to Jane Austin’s Darcy? Lost all Sense and Sensibility? Bonkers for Big Balls? Well put down your cross-stitching and join Penny Ashton, Lori Dungey and Jamie Burgess, as they swoon, romp and pianoforte their way through an entirely improvised Austenian musical.

Charming suitors, meddlesome mothers, tight breeches and surprisingly well-educated girls will paint a vivid picture in song, dance and passionate hand holding that will be part of the show that hits Whangaroa Memorial Hall in Kāeo from 7pm on August 26.

For more details on the Arts on Tour NZ event go to https://www.aotnz.co.nz/ .

Vision Kerikeri AGM

Vision Kerikeri will hold its annual meeting this month, with a presentation from Far North ecologist, community worker and teacher Ken Ross.

The AGM will be held at St John Hall, on Kerikeri Rd, from 2pm on August 19.

Ross, who has 40 years’ experience in the Far North, will talk about change-makers who wish to do good work in the Far North.

To find out more, go to www.visionkerikeri.org.nz/

Stratford clarifies position

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford has refuted rumours she is campaign chief for Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime. Stratford said she is, however, chairwoman of Labour’s electorate committee (LEC), which meets for one or two hours every month. The LECs are an opportunity for members to hear about what’s happening in the party, and what MPs are doing about legislation, she said. Stratford said she has been on the LEC since 2018.

College open day

Ōkaihau College is having its 2024 open day for prospective students and their parents at the end of this month. Prospective students and their parents/caregivers can attend the open day on August 31, with two sessions at the school, from 11am–12.30pm and 5.30pm–6.30pm. Each session begins with a welcome in the school hall after which students will give tours of the school. If you are unable to attend the open day, or have any inquiries about enrolments, contact the main office on (09) 401 9030.

Attempted murder charge set for trial

A man who allegedly tried to murder another man by shooting him has had his trial date set.

Haukino Paora Halliday Walters, 21, of Kawakawa, first appeared in the Kaikohe District Court in April to face charges of attempted murder, intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition.

The offending allegedly happened between Kawakawa and Paihia on the evening of April 23 this year.

Walters’ charges were transferred to the High Court at Whangārei and a trial date was originally set for August 4, 2025, but Justice Timothy Brewer said that was too far away. A new trial date has been set for March 4 next year, scheduled for two weeks.



