Sizzling fundraiser

The Mangōnui Lions Club will be holding a sausage sizzle fundraiser at the Coopers Beach shopping centre from 9am tomorrow and Saturday. The sizzle is to raise much needed funds for the Heart Foundation.

The Lions Club will also have a sausage sizzle fundraiser outside the Mangōnui Four Square on Saturday from 9am.

Taonga not returned

Taonga jerseys and boots stolen from the Motukohu Rugby Clubrooms are still missing, despite widespread publicity. James Fisher-Harris is gutted someone has stolen his 2021 NRL premiership-winning boots from a Hokianga rugby club. The Warriors' recruit and Kiwis captain is deeply connected to the Motukohu Rugby Club in Kohukohu, where he grew up. He donated the boots as part of an auction to help the club raise money to host an annual Labour weekend tournament. Five precious rugby jerseys were also stolen. The stolen taonga can be dropped off anonymously to the club or Kohukohu General Store.

Band battle

Far North bands hoping to be the next big thing can enter in this year’s national Battle of the Bands competition which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The 2025 competition events are taking place in August and September, with finals in October.

Bands can enter online at http://www.battleofthebands.co.nz/ After registration, bands are placed into a heat at a venue nearest their location, which is Leigh Sawmill.

Some of the country’s biggest acts have come through the competition, including Opshop, Blindspott, Alien Weaponry, and Tadpole.

Fight moves

The IBF World Light Heavyweight title bout between Northland’s Lani Daniels vs Nailini Helu will now be held on May 10 at Taupō Events Centre. The fight was originally scheduled for April, however, the promoter of Ironfist Promotions Nigel Elliott said he was informed that the venue was under construction and would not be ready for the April 5 date.



