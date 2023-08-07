Kerikeri musician Merv Pinny is about to release his new album.

Accolade for local singer-songwriter

Merv Pinny from Kerikeri has just been nominated as a semifinalist in the Unsigned Only Music Competition, which originates in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. He was picked from 6000 entries worldwide for the competition for artists who, as the name suggests, are as yet unsigned. He has succeeded in two genres, “Little Demons” in the rock category and “I” in the blues category. Pinny said the timing could not be better since he is about to release his latest CD/album, Dark to Light.

Plane issue investigated

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating what happened after the pilot of a plane flying from Kaitāia to Whangārei reported problems with its landing gear. The plane landed safely on July 21, but not before emergency services were placed on standby at the Onerahi airport. Police said they were alerted to reports of a plane asking for local emergency services to stand by at the Onerahi airport around 4.30pm that day. The plane landed safely and police were not required. The CAA said a report has been received from an operator for an incident on a flight from Kaitāia to Whangārei on Friday, July 21. CAA deputy chief executive aviation safety David Harrison said on approach into Whangārei Airport, the pilot experienced an issue with the aircraft’s landing gear and circled above Whangārei Harbour whilst trying to resolve the issue.

College open day

Ōkaihau College is having its 2024 open day for prospective students and their parents at the end of this month. Prospective students and their parents/caregivers can attend the open day on August 31, with two sessions at the school, from 11am-12.30pm and 5.30pm-6.30pm. Each session begins with a welcome in the school hall after which students will give tours of the school. If you are unable to attend the open day, or have any enquiries about enrolments, contact the main office on (09) 401 9030.

Kerikeri Permanent Art Collection on display

The Kerikeri Permanent Art Collection is on exhibit this month at the Turner Centre Theatre Bar in the town. The collection represents works by artists, each of whom has some connection to the Kerikeri community. Many lived there, some took their artwork there for show and some had their art travel to Kerikeri. The subject of the paintings, sculptures and vessels may not be about Kerikeri but every one of them is about the people of the place, whether as subject or creator or both.

Sweet donation from chocolate-maker

During the month of June, the two Makana Confections stores in Kerikeri and Blenheim ran a promotion to donate $5 to their local Rotary Clubs for every box of Dark Chocolate Macadamia Butter Toffee Crunch sold. The promotion was incentivised by offering customers an additional saving of $5 per box and the company’s initial target of 2,000 boxes was soon exceeded, eventually selling 4,855 boxes producing a total donation of $24,275. The money raised has been divided equally between the Rotary Club of Kerikeri and the Rotary Club South Blenheim.