Far North Mayor Moko Tepania with the 32 new citizens who were welcomed in a ceremony by the council.

New Kiwis

Thirty-two people from 12 different nations became New Zealand citizens in a moving ceremony at the Far North District Council offices last month. It opened with a karakia, followed by the singing of a himene and the national anthem in both te reo Māori and English. Forty-seven family, friends, and supporters joined the recipients as they received their certificates. Attendees included people from Australia, Belarus, Canada, China, Fiji, Germany, India, South Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Apprentice challenge

Two Far North building apprentices will be competing against others from across Northland in the regional NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Whangārei on Saturday. The challenge will take place at Mitre 10 from 8am to 5.30pm, with the event open to the public. The apprentices will go head-to-head in an eight-hour practical skill challenge. The national final will be in Hamilton on June 6-7, where regional winners will compete for a grand prize pack worth $10,000.