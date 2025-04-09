Advertisement
Far North news in brief: 32 new citizens; apprentice challenge; dope arrest

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania with the 32 new citizens who were welcomed in a ceremony by the council.

New Kiwis

Thirty-two people from 12 different nations became New Zealand citizens in a moving ceremony at the Far North District Council offices last month. It opened with a karakia, followed by the singing of a himene and the national anthem in both te reo Māori and English. Forty-seven family, friends, and supporters joined the recipients as they received their certificates. Attendees included people from Australia, Belarus, Canada, China, Fiji, Germany, India, South Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Apprentice challenge

Two Far North building apprentices will be competing against others from across Northland in the regional NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Whangārei on Saturday. The challenge will take place at Mitre 10 from 8am to 5.30pm, with the event open to the public. The apprentices will go head-to-head in an eight-hour practical skill challenge. The national final will be in Hamilton on June 6-7, where regional winners will compete for a grand prize pack worth $10,000.

Drug arrest

An 18-year-old who failed to stop for police in Northland had his car searched and was found with cannabis and LSD, police say. Officers in Kerikeri came across a speeding vehicle at about 7pm on Sunday. The driver disregarded the blue and red lights and carried on at speed. After finding the vehicle on Keridale Lane, officers smelled a “strong odour” of cannabis. A search of the vehicle located cannabis and LSD inside. The man was arrested and the vehicle impounded. He was to appear in Kaikohe District Court, charged with possession for supply of cannabis and LSD, as well as failing to stop for police.

Trust appointment

Far North District Councillor Ann Court has been appointed as a new trustee on the Top Energy Consumer Trust board for a four-year term. Court fills one of the two positions that became vacant at the end of March due to the provisions of the trust’s deed. Chairwoman Yvonne Sharp and deputy chairman Hugh Ammundsen were the retiring trustees at the end of the previous four years, with harp filling the other position. Court has also been involved in Consumer NZ, the Northland Branch of the Automobile Association, and the Kerikeri District Business Association.

Latest from Northern Advocate

