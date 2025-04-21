Sports hub work
Permanent fencing and gates are being installed at Te Puāwaitanga-Bay of Islands Sports Hub in preparation for the facility’s opening. The new complex, strategically located opposite the Waipapa retail area on State Highway 10, will provide five high-quality sports fields, extensive parking and a toilet and changing block to Far North sports communities
A seven-strand wire-and-batten fence will enclose and separate the sporting area from the rest of 30ha site and is being installed by Kerikeri-based hapū Ngāti Rēhia. The hapū has also undertaken extensive planting and beautification around the facility.
Fire season shift
The Muriwhenua area in the Far North is the only part of Northland to stay in a restricted fire season after the rest of the region moved to an open fire season.