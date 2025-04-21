Fire and Emergency New Zealand has moved most of Te Tai Tokerau Northland district back to an open fire season until further notice. An open fire season means people planning to light fires outdoors no longer need to apply to Fire and Emergency for authorised permits. However, the Muriwhenua area remains in a restricted fire season where permits are still required and outdoor fires are banned on offshore islands. Lower temperatures and some solid rainfall mean the fire risk present over summer has lessened in the district. If you’re not sure what the conditions are for your location, go to checkitsalright.nz.

Robbery investigated

Police are investigating after an aggravated robbery at a Kaikohe convenience store on Broadway at 8am on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said a group of offenders entered the store and one of them was allegedly holding a knife during the incident. No injuries were reported, but some items were stolen before those responsible fled in a vehicle.

Pink breakfast

TV personality, author and documentary producer Jude Dobson is inviting Far North folk to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast next month to support Kiwis affected by breast cancer. Having been a Breast Cancer Foundation NZ ambassador for well over a decade, she says the cause means much to her: “I was a registered nurse as my first career, so I’ve always been interested in health and wellness and progress in medical science. I became particularly aware of breast cancer when I discovered a lump about 25 years ago and my mind raced to the worst-case scenario, with a baby and preschooler at the time. The lump thankfully turned out to be benign, but going through the process of getting it checked got my attention and I have been having annual mammograms ever since.‘’

Pink Ribbon Breakfast Day is May 22, but events can be held any time in May or June. For more information and to register, go to pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz.