Far North news briefs: Pork Pie Mini run; adoption drive and Tsunami test

The KidsCan’s Pork Pie Charity Run will see 50 Minis head off from Paihia on Friday on an epic trek tracing the step of the iconic Kiwi film Goodbye Pork Pie.

Pork Pie run

Fifty teams of Mini lovers will leave from Paihia tomorrow on an epic 2400km adventure across the country aiming to raise $500,000 to help children living in hardship. The Pork Pie Charity Run is inspired by the 1981 Kiwi film Goodbye Pork Pie, a chaotic cross-country escapade following two men in a stolen Mini as they try to evade police. The run, which will be the ninth, sets off from Paihia at 7am tomorrow and travels through Auckland, National Park, Wellington, Kaikōura, Hokitika, Cromwell and Dunedin to the finish line at Invercargill on April 9. Along the way the Minis will spin some laps around Hampton Downs, visit locations from the movie, and stop at KidsCan’s partner schools, where the money they raise helps students with food and clothing.

Animal adoption drive

SPCA’s Clear the Shelters adoption campaign is on from April 5 to 13. All SPCA centres nationwide will be offering 50% off adoption fees to help animals find their new best friend. The SPCA is hosting a National Walk-in Adoption Day on April 5, when potential adopters can visit any SPCA centre without an appointment to meet the animals and inquire about those still in foster. Adoption fees during the campaign are: kittens $100, puppies $150, cats $62.50, dogs $125 and rabbits $30.

Tsunami siren testing

Northland’s newly upgraded sirens will be tested for the first time on Sunday during the six-monthly tsunami siren test. The new sirens will sound at 10am for about a minute and their performance will be closely monitored. Also on Sunday, the clocks go back an hour at 3am to end daylight saving.

Far North fatality

A person died after a crash closed State Highway 11 near Haruru on Monday. The crash involving a truck and vehicle on Puketona Rd/SH11 closed the road for several hours. The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Māori landowners hui

The fourth hui in a series for Māori landowners, whānau, and anyone interested in preserving and managing whenua Māori will be held on Monday at Roma Marae, Ahipara, from 10am. The Roma Marae hui will continue to build on the success of prior whenua Māori information sessions held in Whatuwhiwhi last month and Panguru and Moerewa last year. A highlight of those events was the tailored advice provided to landowners by representatives of Te Kooti Whenua Māori / Māori Land Court. To complement this kaupapa, further information will be provided at Roma Marae.

Blitz on speed

Northland police plan to carry out a six-week crackdown on speeding drivers. Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said road users could expect to see more officers out and about - a move designed to deter motorists from risky behaviour. Anyone who experiences or witnesses dangerous driving can call 111 or *555 to report those drivers to police.

