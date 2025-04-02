Pork Pie run
Fifty teams of Mini lovers will leave from Paihia tomorrow on an epic 2400km adventure across the country aiming to raise $500,000 to help children living in hardship. The Pork Pie Charity Run is inspired by the 1981 Kiwi film Goodbye Pork Pie, a chaotic cross-country escapade following two men in a stolen Mini as they try to evade police. The run, which will be the ninth, sets off from Paihia at 7am tomorrow and travels through Auckland, National Park, Wellington, Kaikōura, Hokitika, Cromwell and Dunedin to the finish line at Invercargill on April 9. Along the way the Minis will spin some laps around Hampton Downs, visit locations from the movie, and stop at KidsCan’s partner schools, where the money they raise helps students with food and clothing.
Animal adoption drive
SPCA’s Clear the Shelters adoption campaign is on from April 5 to 13. All SPCA centres nationwide will be offering 50% off adoption fees to help animals find their new best friend. The SPCA is hosting a National Walk-in Adoption Day on April 5, when potential adopters can visit any SPCA centre without an appointment to meet the animals and inquire about those still in foster. Adoption fees during the campaign are: kittens $100, puppies $150, cats $62.50, dogs $125 and rabbits $30.
Tsunami siren testing