Northland’s newly upgraded sirens will be tested for the first time on Sunday during the six-monthly tsunami siren test. The new sirens will sound at 10am for about a minute and their performance will be closely monitored. Also on Sunday, the clocks go back an hour at 3am to end daylight saving.

Far North fatality

A person died after a crash closed State Highway 11 near Haruru on Monday. The crash involving a truck and vehicle on Puketona Rd/SH11 closed the road for several hours. The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Māori landowners hui

The fourth hui in a series for Māori landowners, whānau, and anyone interested in preserving and managing whenua Māori will be held on Monday at Roma Marae, Ahipara, from 10am. The Roma Marae hui will continue to build on the success of prior whenua Māori information sessions held in Whatuwhiwhi last month and Panguru and Moerewa last year. A highlight of those events was the tailored advice provided to landowners by representatives of Te Kooti Whenua Māori / Māori Land Court. To complement this kaupapa, further information will be provided at Roma Marae.

Blitz on speed

Northland police plan to carry out a six-week crackdown on speeding drivers. Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said road users could expect to see more officers out and about - a move designed to deter motorists from risky behaviour. Anyone who experiences or witnesses dangerous driving can call 111 or *555 to report those drivers to police.