Oromāhoe School pupils Allie Stott, Hanna Carlyon and Poppy O’Brien at last year’s Matariki Light Festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Matariki Light Festival

Oromāhoe School, off SH10 south of Kerikeri, is holding its annual Matariki Light Festival from 4pm-8pm on Saturday June 17. Long one of the Mid North’s most popular midwinter events, it will feature live music, wandering minstrels, face painting, a candle-light lantern trail, and warming kai. There is free entry, and tokens on sale at the gate can be exchanged for food or activities. If the weather’s bad, the festival will be held on June 18 instead.

Person shot in Far North

Police are investigating reports of gunshots at a property in Northland on Friday night. Armed officers were called to an address on Taemaro Rd, Hihi, about 6km south of Mangonui, at around 9.30am. One person received moderate injuries and police said there didn’t appear to be any risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Rāhui in place over Omākiwi

Hapū will be placing a rāhui over Omākiwi Bay today to prevent the spread of the exotic seaweed, caulerpa. The seaweed is one of the world’s most invasive marine seaweed pests, and was recently discovered in the Bay of Islands. The rāhui includes a complete ban on anchoring and kaimoana (seafood) gathering around Omākiwi. Caulerpa was first discovered by mana whenua in Omākiwi Cove on May 3 in a mainland New Zealand first. The seaweed spreads rapidly and can have devastating impacts on native species.

Iwi-owned service station options

Options for the future of Kaikohe’s iwi-owned Mobil service station are still being considered by Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi and the Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company. The service station, owned by the company since 2010 and redesigned inside using iwi themes by students of Ākau design studio in 2020, was placed on the market earlier this year, sparking concerns from some in the Kaikohe community. In a joint statement, rūnanga chairman Wane Wharerau and holding company chairman Nick Wells said that the organisations were still considering options for the service station. “Trustees and directors are focused on making decisions that enhance the wellbeing of the 165,201 people who identify as Ngāpuhi, both now and into the future. The group is constantly listening to constructive messaging from our constituents. We are considering change that better aligns with these and other worldly challenges such as climate, spiritual and environmental elements.” More information would be shared as the process progressed, they said.

Lotto winner

A player from Northland won almost $24,000 on Lotto second division on Saturday night. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland, was among 15 nationally that each won $23,739. The winning numbers were 2, 10, 15, 23, 24 and 40, with the bonus number 27 and Powerball number 1. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $20 million on Wednesday.