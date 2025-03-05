Email ideas to admin@kba.nz.

Windows smashed

Police are investigating after a person allegedly entered an eatery on Broadway in Kaikohe overnight on Monday and smashed several windows. Police were notified around 8.15pm of the incident. No one was injured and police said they were working to identify the person responsible. They are asking anyone with information to contact them, using 105 and quoting job number P061798420. Information may also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Big impact funding

Northland Inc has launched the Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund, designed to empower local businesses and associations to make a positive impact in the Northland region.

With funding allocations between $5,000 and $20,000, the Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund will support innovative projects that foster collaboration, sustainability and economic development in Northland.

Applications for the first round are now open to businesses and community organisations across Northland. Supported projects will meet clear criteria and may include events, marketing activities, new capital investments (capex) and health and safety initiatives. The fund, administered by a panel including Northland Inc, NorthChamber, the Whāriki Māori Business Network and Transpower, ensures that decisions reflect diverse perspectives and regional priorities.

Further details, including full eligibility criteria and application information, are available now on the Northland Inc website: https://www.northlandnz.com/te-tai-tokerau-impact-fund/.

Solar lighting

Plans to install solar lighting at three locations in the Far North were approved by the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board at its February meeting.

The first site will be at Marino Court in Kaikohe, next to the EV charging station, which is an area of the town that is busy with both traffic and pedestrians.

The second will be at the Ōmāpere Freese Park playground and the third site is on the Ōpononi walkway at the Fairlie Crescent end and is earmarked for the 2026/27 financial year.

Plans are already under way to install bollards and other measures to prevent vehicle access to the walkway. The location for the lights will be decided once the other works are completed.